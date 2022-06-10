Cardinal thanks God for “indomitable spirit” of veteran peace campaigner Bruce Kent

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a statement praising peace campaigner Bruce Kent, who died on 8 June aged 92 after a short illness.

“He used his gifts tirelessly in the cause of disarmament and peace,” said the Archbishop of Westminster. “Only two months ago, at the age of 92 years, he was on the podium in Trafalgar Square, urging that peace is the only road for humanity to take.”

Between 1958 and 1987, Bruce Kent served the Diocese of Westminster as a priest in a wide range of roles including as secretary to to Cardinal Heenan. He was also the Catholic Chaplain to the University of London.

At the time of his death, Bruce was a Vice-President of CND, a Vice-President of Pax Christi, and Emeritus President of the Movement for the Abolition of War.

President of Pax Christi and Vice President of the Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said:

“Peacemakers across the world will saddened to hear of the death of Bruce Kent who made a lasting contribution to the peace movement within the Christian churches and much farther afield.

“Bruce became well known and influential in his national role in the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and with Pax Christi, the international Catholic Peace Movement.

“His clarity of thought and deep Christian faith brought light and direction to many people wrestling with the complex arguments around war and peace.

“Personally, I’ll miss him for being a wonderfully warm human being. May he now rest in the Peace of Christ to which he dedicated his life.”

Bruce Kent is survived by his wife, Valerie Flessati, his sister Rosemary Meakins, sister-in-law Ruth Kent, and their extensive families.

Cardinal’s Statement

I am sorry to learn of the death of Bruce Kent. I pray that our Heavenly Father welcomes him into the peace for which he yearned.

He served for thirty years as a priest of this Diocese, in a wide range of roles: here in Archbishop’s House, in parishes, the University Chaplaincy that he helped to establish and in many other ways. He brought his passion, determination and power of argument to this precious ministry.

He used those same gifts tirelessly in the cause of disarmament and peace. Only two months ago, at the age of 92 years, he was on the podium in Trafalgar Square, urging that peace is the only road for humanity to take.

His convictions and his life flowed from his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for the Catholic Church. He supported his parish priests, no matter their views. He was constant and warm in the encouragement he gave to me, personally. He will be sorely missed.

My prayers are now with Valerie, his wife, and all who mourn him. We thank God for the indomitable spirit he gave to Bruce and commend his soul to the mercy of God that he may now rest truly in peace.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

