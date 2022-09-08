Queen Cardinal Roche praises late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘love for her people’ Monarchy » Cardinal Roche praises late Queen E... Queen » »

Cardinal Arthur Roche expresses his immense sadness upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and praises her lifetime of dedication to serving her people.

As the world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, English-born Cardinal Arthur Roche released a statement to express the “immense sadness” of all those who work in the Holy See but hail from Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and the countries of the Commonwealth.

The Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments was born in Batley Carr, West Riding of Yorkshire, England.

In his statement, the Cardinal said the late Queen dedicated herself “unstintingly to serve her people, but also entrusted this to God’s protection.”

Her Christian faith, expressed so often in her annual Christmas messages and elsewhere, were moments of outstanding witness to her faith, the Gospel and the values of the common good, family life, peace and concord among peoples. Cardinal Arthur Roche

Life dedicated to others

Cardinal Roche recalled that, in her first radio broadcast at the age of 21 in 1947, Queen Elizabeth promised to dedicate her entire life to the service of her people.

He prayed that God might rest her “great soul” in peace.

Her graciousness and common touch, her statesmanship and love for her people in the many countries, cultures and religions of the Commonwealth have witnessed an unbroken and unique bond of dedication to the service of others. She has been greatly loved by all. Cardinal Arthur Roche

Cardinal Roche’s Full Statement

It is with immense sadness that those of us who work in the Holy See from Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the countries of the Commonwealth, received news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

From the moment of her accession to the throne in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI, she not only dedicated herself unstintingly to serve her people, but also entrusted this to God’s protection.

Her Christian faith, expressed so often in her annual Christmas messages and elsewhere, were moments of outstanding witness to her faith, the Gospel and the values of the common good, family life, peace and concord among peoples.

Her graciousness and common touch, her statesmanship and love for her people in the many countries, cultures and religions of the Commonwealth have witnessed an unbroken and unique bond of dedication to the service of others. She has been greatly loved by all.

Following the promise she made in her famous broadcast at the age of 21 in 1947, she remained steadfast to the moment of her dying in fulfilling her own words then: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service.”

May God rest her great soul in peace.

Cardinal Arthur Roche

Source: Vatican News