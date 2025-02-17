A humanitarian plea from the Churches of Jerusalem

As custodians of the Christian faith and conscience in this sacred land, we raise our voices in sorrow and steadfast resolve in the face of the ongoing suffering in Gaza. The devastation that has unfolded before the eyes of the world is a profound moral and humanitarian tragedy. Thousands of innocent lives have been lost, and entire communities stand in ruin, with the most vulnerable— children, the elderly, and the sick—enduring unimaginable hardship.

Amid this anguish, we are compelled to speak against the grave threat of mass displacement, an injustice that strikes at the very heart of human dignity. The people of Gaza, families who have lived for generations in the land of their ancestors, must not be forced into exile, stripped of whatever is left of their homes, their heritage, and their right to remain in the land that forms the essence of their identity. As Christians, we cannot be indifferent to such suffering, for the Gospel commands us to uphold the dignity of every human being. The words of our Lord remind us: “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed” (Isaiah 10:1-2).

In this critical moment, we acknowledge and support the position of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, President El-Sisi of Egypt, and others, whose firm and principled stance have remained clear and unwavering in rejecting any attempt to uproot the people of Gaza from their land. Their relentless efforts to provide humanitarian aid, appeal to the world’s conscience, and insist on the protection of civilians exemplify leadership at its highest level of responsibility.

In this same spirit, we also call for the release of all captives from both sides so that they can be safely reunited with their families. We additionally appeal to all people of faith, to governments, and to the international community to act swiftly and decisively to halt this catastrophe. Let there be no justification for the uprooting of a people who have already suffered beyond measure. Let the sanctity of human life and the moral obligation to protect the defenseless outweigh the forces of destruction and despair. We call for an immediate unfettered humanitarian access to those in desperate need. To abandon them now would be to abandon our shared humanity.

As we lift our prayers for those in mourning, for the wounded, and for those who remain steadfast in the land of their forefathers, we remember the promise of Scripture: “The Lord upholds all who fall and lifts up all who are bowed down” (Psalm 145:14). May the God of mercy strengthen the afflicted, soften the hearts of those who hold power, and bring forth a peace that upholds justice, preserves human dignity, and safeguards the presence of all people in the land to which they belong.

—The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem

Source: https://www.lpj.org/en/news/a-humanitarian-plea-from-the-churches-of-jerusalem