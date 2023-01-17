Cardinal decries “outrageous act of violence” outside Euston church

Responding to the dreadful incident that occurred last Saturday outside St Aloysius’ Church, Somers Town, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference, issued this message:

“Please continue to keep all involved in this terrible incident in your prayers, especially the young girl whose injuries are reported to be serious.

“I am most grateful to Fr Jeremy Trood for the manner in which he has handled this most difficult and tragic incident, in which the Church was used as a shelter and a place of recovery for many who were present at that time.

“I extend my sympathy and support to the family and friends who came together to pray for the souls of their loved ones who had died and who have been confronted with an outrageous act of violence leaving some injured and all in distress.”