Cardinal assures Pope Francis of ‘fervent and heartfelt’ prayers of the Catholic community

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has written to Pope Francis to assure him of the prayerful support of Catholics in England and Wales.

The Holy Father remains in Gemelli Hospital in Rome, contending with pneumonia and a respiratory tract infection.

Cardinal Nichols wrote:

“[I] assure you of the prayers of so many here in England and Wales. The prayers of the Catholic community are fervent and heartfelt. Many others, I am sure, are joining in this prayer for your recovery and continued health.”

The Cardinal also emphasised to the Holy Father that Catholics in England and Wales have a strong devotion to the Pope.

“Catholics in England and Wales have a particular devotion to the person of the Holy Father, arising out of the historic loyalty of the faithful in these countries to him,” wrote Cardinal Nichols. “Very many people hold you in high esteem and appreciate deeply the guidance and leadership you give in your Petrine ministry.”

As well as asking for the Pope’s blessing on our communities and on all the people of these lands, the Cardinal prayed through the intercession of Our Lady, for strength and perseverance to be granted to Pope Francis:

“We pray that through the intercession of our Blessed Lady, especially under her title of Our Lady of Walsingham, you may be given strength and perseverance in these days and continue to bring to the world the joy and compassion which has been so steadfastly at the heart of your ministry.”

Letter

You can view a PDF of the letter here.