Cardinal: Appreciate grandparents and the elderly as ‘gifts of God’

25 July 2021 is the inaugural World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, is echoing the Pope’s words to young people encouraging them to talk to their grandparents if they want to be a sign of hope for the world.

Promoting the important connection between generations, Cardinal Nichols said:

Full Message

Pope Francis is not young. In fact, he’s getting on in years, but he has this terrific sense of the connection between generations and its importance.

So I’m not surprised that he’s established for this year on 25 July, a World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly.

One of the most remarkable things I remember him saying to a million young people at one of the World Youth Days was this:

“If you want to be a sign of hope for the world, go and talk to your grandparents.”

And in that way, he expressed so much of what we need in our society of the continuity between the generations. And a day of prayer is important because we’re lacking in that often. Elderly people get isolated, grandparents often get forgotten. But a day of prayer will help us to remember that we are gifts to each other because we are gifts of God. And if we give thanks for those gifts, we’ll appreciate them.

So please remember to pray for grandparents and the elderly on 25 July, and remember, if you want to be a sign of hope, go and talk to your grandparents and may God bless you all.