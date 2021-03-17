Saint Bishop’s Message for the Feast of Saint Patrick Bishop’s Message for the Feas... Saint » »

Our Belfast-born Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Bishop Paul McAleenan, has recorded a short message to mark the Feast Day of St Patrick – celebrated each year on 17 March.

Bishop McAleenan reflects on how the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in 12 months of “anxiety and uncertainty” since last year’s St Patrick’s Day.

“In the midst of all this upheaval, the Feast of St. Patrick this year provides a little bit of stability and assurance as we remember our identity as the people of Ireland. And it is hoped that the pride we know and experience as people from Ireland will give us confidence and hope – today and in the future.”

Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh!

Transcript

Dia duit

[Hello]

Wherever you are today, I greet you and I wish you a very happy St. Patrick’s Day.

The 17 March, every year, never fails to touch something deep within us. On this day, we remember our

origins and our heritage. It also evokes a little bit of pride in who we are.

Since we celebrated the Feast of St. Patrick 12 months ago, we have all experienced something that we

never knew before, and that unknown was accompanied by a sense of anxiety and uncertainty. Perhaps the pandemic touched you in a very personal way.

In the midst of all this upheaval, the Feast of St. Patrick this year provides a little bit of stability and assurance as we remember our identity as the people of Ireland. And it is hoped that the pride we know and experience as people from Ireland will give us confidence and hope – today and in the future.

Today, we don’t need to search for some distraction to entertain us outside of ourselves, nor do we want to. No, today we are quite happy remembering who we are and where we come from, our heritage and those words from the hymn, which we know so well:

And our hearts shall yet burn, for so ever we roam,

For God and Saint Patrick, and our native home.

For God and St Patrick; For God and St Patrick;

For God and St Patrick, and our native home.

Until we meet again, stay safe.

Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh

[St. Patrick’s Day blessings upon you]

Slán.

[Bye]