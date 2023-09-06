Bishops criticize “immoral” sale of weapons for profit

As the UK prepares to host this years DSEI arms fair, the Department for International Affairs of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has released a statement saying the sale of weapons for profit causes “grave harm” to humanity.

The DSEI Arms fair takes place 12-15 September, bringing together governments and military delegations from across the world with more than 1,500 companies selling guns, bombs, and other weaponry.

Full statement:

Pope Francis reminds us that while it may sometimes be legitimate to provide military assistance for countries to defend themselves against aggression, promoting the sale of weapons for profit is immoral and inflicts grave harm upon our human family.

Through hosting one of the world’s largest arms fairs, our country is complicit in fuelling conflicts around the world which destroy lives, drive people from their homes, trap communities in poverty, and damage the environment.

We once again send our prayers and best wishes to all those who, inspired by Christ’s call to be peacemakers, are opposing the arms fair.

Bishop Declan Lang

Chair – Catholic Bishops’ Conference Department for Interantional Affairs

Bishop Nicholas Hudson

Catholic Bishops’ Conference Department for Interantional Affairs