Bishop of Salford experiences thriving Catholic Church in Nigeria

Bishop John Arnold, the Bishop of Salford, has spent a portion of Advent, a little over a week, in Nigeria.

He was in the West African country primarily to ordain deacons for two religious communities, the Missionary Society of St Paul and also the Vincentians, or the Congregation of the Mission as they’re also known.

During his visit, from 6-14 December, Bishop Arnold experienced the vibrance of the growing Catholic Church in Nigeria and spoke to us a few days before returning home to England.

We talk about: Celebrating Mass for a parish community of 3,000 Mass-goers, Christian persecution, vocations, Nigerian priests serving the Church in England and Wales, and more.

Note: This interview was recorded remotely on Monday, 11 December 2023. Please excuse the low resolution recording for the final five minutes of the interview.