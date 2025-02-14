International Bishop expresses concern over the outbreak of conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo Bishop expresses concern over the o... Add Category » »

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, lead bishop for Africa, has expressed his concern over the outbreak of conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The conflict, which began in January between the DRC army and M23 rebels who are backed by the Rwandan military, has displaced around 700,000 people and injured thousands more. Since then, the rebels have seized Goma, the largest town in eastern DRC, leaving hundreds of thousands in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Bishop Swarbrick commented on the situation, stating that “the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in DRC is deeply disheartening.”

He said:

“Since the fighting broke out in January, I have heard first-hand reports on some of the pressing challenges – overcrowded hospitals, mass displacement, severe shortages of medicine, and exorbitant prices for basic necessities such as food and water. These conditions threaten to escalate a desperate humanitarian crisis.”

Bishop Swarbrick commends the efforts of Catholic charities and agencies that responded swiftly to the crisis. The presence of the Church is a reason for hope.

He said:

“It is heartening that Church network agencies such as Caritas Goma and CAFOD have acted quickly, facilitating delivery of aid and providing trauma support to those who have endured unimaginable violence as well as displacement.”

He continued:

“My hope is that diplomatic efforts will lead to a lasting end to the fighting and an enduring peace. I encourage people in England and Wales to join me in prayer for an end to the violence. Let us be people who choose peace and act as people working to keep peace alive. Let us have courage never to lose sight of the better way. The Lord does not abandon his people.”

Bishop Swarbrick’s words echo those of Pope Francis who urged “the local authorities and the international community to make every effort to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.”

The Southern African Development Community and the East African Community held a crisis summit in Tanzania, inviting the warring parties to begin peace talks within five days of their last meeting on 8th February.

Although both the Rwandan and DRC presidents attended the summit, prospects for peace in the short term remain uncertain.