Environment Bishop of Lancaster welcomes call for public inquiry into Cumbria deep coal mine proposal CBCEW » Bishop of Lancaster welcomes call f... Environment » »

Bishop Paul Swarbrick has welcomed the Secretary of State for Local Government’s decision to hold a public inquiry into plans for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years at Whitehaven, Cumbria.

“I welcome the decision to call a public inquiry regarding the proposal to open a deep mine at Whitehaven.

“The issue seems to have a double context. Firstly, a local context in terms of local economy. The obvious second context is global climate change (GCC).

“Existing Government policies will inform the public enquiry, as will the scientific evidence regarding GCC. Scientific evidence has been a leading factor and decision-advisor throughout the Government’s pandemic strategies.

“It is necessary to establish what weight is given to science in this public enquiry, particularly as balanced against considerable social and economic factors.”

Right Reverend Paul Swarbrick

Bishop of Lancaster