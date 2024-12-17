Christmas Bishop of Clifton: Every act of kindness builds a community where no one feels forgotten this Christmas CBCEW » Seasons » Bishop of Clifton: Every act of kin... Christmas » »

In his first message as Bishop of Clifton, Bishop Bosco talks about the challenges we have all faced both locally and globally this year, but lets us know that the message of Christmas shines brightly; and this message is Hope.

As we celebrate this Holy Season, he asks that we also remember our call to be Christ’s hands and feet in the world. Whether it’s by a small act of love or something bigger, every act of kindness brings us closer to building a community where no one feels forgotten or alone.

Full Text:

As we gather to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,

I send my warmest Christmas wishes to each of you and your families and loved ones.

This holy season reminds us again of God’s astonishing love for humanity—a love so deep that He sent His only Son to live among us, bringing light into our darkest moments.

This year, we have faced many challenges, both globally and locally. Around the world, conflicts, natural disasters, and economic hardships have left many feeling hopeless. Closer to home, we see families struggling with the rising cost of living, children growing up in poverty, and individuals facing loneliness or homelessness. These realities weigh heavily on our hearts as we prepare to celebrate the joy of Christmas.

But even amidst these trials, the message of Christmas shines brightly: and the message is hope. The birth of Jesus in a humble stable reminds us that God enters into the messiness and hardship of our lives to bring healing, peace, and renewal. As Pope Francis has reminded us in proclaiming the upcoming Jubilee Year: Spes Non Confundit—hope does not disappoint. And hope is not passive; it’s an active call to be ‘pilgrims of hope,’ bringing Christ’s light to those around us.

I’m especially excited to join dioceses throughout the world in starting the Holy Year of Hope with a special liturgy on December 29th at our Cathedral and the following Sunday, January 5th, at St Mary’s, Glastonbury. This Jubilee Year will be a great opportunity for renewal and reconciliation—a time for us to deepen our faith and commit ourselves anew to acts of mercy and love. Together, we will open the doors of hope in our hearts and communities.

I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to all our volunteers. Your dedication and hard work make life truly special for everyone. Thank you for being a part of our community and for giving joy and kindness.

Thank you to everyone who’s been so generous this year in our parishes and beyond. From the volunteers at food banks and shelters to those who visit the sick or lonely—your kindness is like a true Christmas spirit. It really makes a difference in people’s lives, especially during these tough times.

As we celebrate this holy season, let’s also remember our call to be Christ’s hands and feet in the world. Whether it’s by a small act of love or something bigger, every act of kindness brings us closer to building a community where no one feels forgotten or alone.

Dear friends, may this Christmas fill your hearts with peace, joy, and hope. Let us pray together that through our faith and actions, we may bring Christ’s light into every corner of our world. May God bless you all abundantly this Christmas and throughout the coming Holy Year.

From my heart to yours: I wish you and all your loved ones a blessed and merry Christmas!

Bosco MacDonald, Bishop of Clifton

Source: cliftondiocese.com/news/bishop-bosco-christmas-message/