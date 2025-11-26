Bishop Moth welcomes scrapping of two-child benefits cap

Bishop Richard Moth, Chair of the Department for Social Justice for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has welcomed the government’s decision to scrap the two-child cap on Universal Credit payments.

He said:

“I warmly welcome the government’s decision to scrap the policy that imposed a two-child cap on claims for Universal Credit. Since 2017, this policy has directly pushed many families into poverty and created anxiety for working families who often have no choice but to claim Universal Credit as a result of common, but unpredictable, life events, such as job loss or the onset of disability.

“Repealing this policy, although overdue, comes at a significant cost to the government and we applaud that decision.

“Large families are a blessing rather than a burden. We must consider how, in a variety of ways, we can support the flourishing of families which are necessary to secure the future of our society.

“There is still much work to be done to address the scourge of child poverty. Over 90 per cent of our schools have reported encountering families that are struggling with the cost of living, and 70 per cent have noted worsening conditions. Our ongoing response to child poverty should be urgent and multifaceted, considering a range of solutions.

“Finally, I would like to thank the individuals, Catholic charities and organisations that campaigned tirelessly to oppose the two-child cap policy on Universal Credit.”