Bishops’ Conference calls for Catholics to help abolish two-child benefit cap 

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has renewed its call for the government to scrap the two-child benefit cap on Universal Credit payments and is asking Catholics to contact their local MPs to make their feelings known.

The policy is currently under review by the Government’s Child Poverty Taskforce and the Bishops’ Conference has set up an e-Action online – a simple form to help Catholics contact their MPs.

Bishop Richard Moth said:

“The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have opposed the two-child cap on Universal Credit payments since its introduction in 2017. We have continually called for its removal because of the impact on family life and child poverty.

“As Chair of the Department for Social Justice, I am pleased that the Government is reviewing the cap as part of the work of the newly formed Child Poverty Taskforce.”

Penalising larger families

The bishops have consistently argued that the policy has been undermining the financial security of families with three or more children. Such families often have no choice but to make claims for Universal Credit as a result of common, but unpredictable, life events, such as job loss or the onset of disability. The majority of families affected by the two-child policy are working families.



In challenging times, the cap can prompt families to make difficult decisions about having new pregnancies rather than rightly valuing every new life as sacred and a blessing.

Bishop Moth said:

“I hope that Catholics in England and Wales will take this matter seriously, will pray for a just outcome of this review and will contact their Member of Parliament to make their feelings known.”

Along with making sure policymakers are aware of the strength of feeling from Catholics on this issue, the bishops also wish to demonstrate again that supporting families is a central part of their ministry in England and Wales.

Take Action

We encourage all Catholics to take part in this e-Action campaign. You can make your voice heard and contact your MP