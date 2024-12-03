Bishops Bishop John Hine Requiescat in Pace CBCEW » Bishop John Hine Requiescat in Pace Bishops » »

It is with much sadness that we learned of the death of Bishop John Hine, a retired Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Southwark. Bishop Hine died on Saturday, 16 November in Abbotsleigh Care Home, Staplehurst, where he had been resident for a few months.

In a message to clergy following the bishop’s death, Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark said:

“Bishop Hine’s warm pastoral character, deep spirituality, and wise leadership were appreciated greatly, and even in retirement, he continued to serve quietly but effectively, remaining a much-loved presence in our Archdiocese.”

Archbishop Wilson asked the faithful to “remember his sister Anne in your prayers, as well as all those who mourn him. Let us give thanks for Bishop John’s ministry and commend him to the mercy of our loving God.”

Bishop Hine served the Bishops’ Conference with distinction as a member of the Department for Social Justice and Chair of what was then the Bishops’ Committee for Marriage and Family Life.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

You can read a biography of Bishop Hine here.

Funeral arrangements

Reception of the Body

Monday, 9 December

Feast of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception

St George’s Cathedral, Southwark

6pm: Reception into the Cathedral of Bishop John Hine’s coffin, followed immediately by the Cathedral’s Solemn Mass of the Immaculate Conception.

Requiem Mass

Tuesday, 10 December

St George’s Cathedral, Southwark

2pm: Funeral Mass followed immediately by committal and internment in the Cathedral Crypt.

Clergy

Clergy wishing to concelebrate or assist at this Mass should notify St George’s Cathedral, Southwark, and bring purple diocesan vestments. Southwark has an online form for clergy to complete should they with to attend.