Disability Bishop Hendricks: People with disabilities contribute to the spirit of the Church  icon-home » CBCEW » Disability » Bishop Hendricks: People with disab...

Bishop Paul Hendricks, an Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark, has recorded a reflection for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on 3 December each year.

Established by the United Nations in 1992, the day aims to advance the rights, dignity, and well-being of persons with disabilities across all areas of society.

The 2026 theme for the day is Building on Progress, Advancing the Future and marks the twentieth anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). We are invited to reflect on the Convention’s historic significance, take stock of achievements over the past two decades and identify ways to strengthen its implementation. It also provides an opportunity to renew collective efforts towards a more inclusive, accessible and equitable world.

In his message, Bishop Hendricks calls to mind a conference which was held during the Jubilee Year of Hope titled, ‘Value, Neurodiversity and Education With Edith Stein’, and explored the theology of disability.

Bishop Hendricks shares the story of his encounter with a deaf woman who attended the conference.

“She came to a new parish and she found that the priest there, unsurprisingly, wasn’t able to use sign language, so she asked if she could have a copy of his homily in advance, to follow and understand during the Mass. He was very willing to do this even though he hadn’t previously written out his homilies.

“As a result of their conversations, he became interested in the experiences of people who are deaf, and he suggested that the choir and the congregation might like to learn to do the signs that go with the Alleluia, and that sparked great interest within the parish.

“After some time, she was invited into the local school and spoke to the children about sign language and how the prayers are signed… As a result of this, the children themselves became really interested not only in the sign language, but also in learning about the Bible and about the prayers at Mass. It had a huge impact on the interest and enthusiasm of the children and that also had an effect on the other parishioners.”

Bishop Hendricks describes how the conference and encounters like this made a “big impression” on him, and he reflects:

“What we sometimes overlook is that people with disabilities – whether it’s deafness or other forms of disability – have a really important contribution to make to the life of the Church. At times when sadly we fail to make our churches truly accessible, it is the rest of us who really suffer because we’re not giving people the opportunity to make a contribution to the life and the spirit of the church.”

Closing his reflection, Bishop Hendricks recalls the words of Pope Francis:

“He said the Church has to either be for everyone or it’s for no one. That’s a really important principle. So let’s bear in mind not only the needs of people with disabilities, but also the tremendous opportunity that comes from helping them to make that contribution to the life of the Church.”