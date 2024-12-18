Christmas Bishop Collins says encounter God for an enduring hope CBCEW » Seasons » Bishop Collins says encounter God f... Christmas » »

In his Christmas message, Bishop Peter Collins says that enduring hope is only discovered through an encounter with God.

Full Text

At a time when the spiritual and moral principles which anchor the foundations and integrity of our common humanity are threatened or even discarded, we should not be surprised that chaos flourishes in human society and in human hearts. True hope is not conjured up by false optimism. Enduring hope is only discovered through an encounter with God.

As Christmas approaches, I proclaim the words of the prophet Isaiah: “The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light.”

As Christmas approaches, I rejoice to announce that God has come in search of those who are lost.

Over two thousand years ago, when Quirinius was the Roman Governor of Syria, Mary and Joseph made their way from Galilee to Judah. In Bethlehem, Mary gave birth to a son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger.

At first sight, the scene is far from comforting. What hope could be found in this most humble scenario?

An angel brought enlightenment to a band of shepherds who were then guided towards the glorious presence of a long awaited Saviour.

Soon after the dawn of creation, human beings had fallen from grace, but finally a New Day dawned when earth would discover the pathway that had long been lost, the pathway of redemptive grace. At the dawn of this New Day, the innocence of the Christ Child confronts, confounds and conquers the darkness of our sin.

The coming of the Christ Child brings the promise that men and women could begin to learn the song of salvation, could once more sing in harmony with the angels: Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased.

As Christmas approaches, I proclaim that we are not forsaken but rather we are redeemed, for the Divine Word of God, Jesus Christ, became flesh and dwelt among us and we can behold his glory. How beautiful it is to behold him who brings Good News.

As Christmas approaches, I invite you to search for the light of faith, the light that brings hope, the true and eternal hope that is not deceptive, the hope that powerfully confronts all deception and every distortion.

As Christmas approaches, I offer to you the blessing of peace, the peace that can only be granted by the Saviour: it is from His fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.

As Christmas approaches, I call on you to open your eyes and ears, to open your heart and mind, to open your soul and spirit to God’s glorious grace and abundant mercy, made visible in Jesus Christ our Lord and Redeemer, born of Mary on that first Christmas Day.

I wish you all a blessed Christmas and a happy New Year.

Rt Rev Peter Collins, Bishop of East Anglia

Source: rcdea.org.uk/bishop-peter-says-encounter-god-for-an-enduring-hope/