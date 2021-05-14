‘Beyond the Cross’ is a five-part art and culture series that follows the Risen Christ through the artist’s eye taking in some of the main encounters of the season of Easter.

‘Ascension of Christ’ is a striking piece by the Late-Renaissance painter Benvenuto Tisi – or Il Garofalo as he was known.

Garofalo was born in 1481 and was a Mannerist Italian painter of the School of Ferrara. One of his most famous works, ‘Ascension of Christ’ was painted between 1510 and 1520. Look out for the Trinitarian Triangles!

Our contributor is London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley who gives a critical and contextual assessment of Garofalo’s piece. Lynne takes groups around the National Gallery for intimate and lively ‘Beyond the Palette’ art tours. More about Lynne here: beyondthepalette.co.uk