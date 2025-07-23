Gaza As mass starvation spreads across Gaza, our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away CBCEW » Agencies » As mass starvation spreads across G... CAFOD » »

CAFOD, the Church’s overseas aid and development agency, alongside 115 organisations including Caritas Internationalis, other country and regional Caritas charities, Pax Christi, and more, have signed a joint letter calling for “decisive action” to bring an end to the humanitarian disaster playing out in Gaza.

The charities demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the lifting of all bureaucratic and administrative restrictions; all land crossings to be opened; to ensure access to everyone in all of Gaza; the rejection of military-controlled distribution models; the restoration of a principled, UN-led humanitarian response; and the continued funding of principled and impartial humanitarian organisations.

They write:

“Piecemeal arrangements and symbolic gestures, like airdrops or flawed aid deals, serve as a smokescreen for inaction. They cannot replace states’ legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure meaningful access at scale. States can and must save lives before there are none left to save.”

Full Letter

As the Israeli government’s siege starves the people of Gaza, aid workers are now joining the same food lines, risking being shot just to feed their families. With supplies now totally depleted, humanitarian organisations are witnessing their own colleagues and partners waste away before their eyes.

Exactly two months since the Israeli government-controlled scheme, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, began operating, more than 100 organisations are sounding the alarm, urging governments to act: open all land crossings; restore the full flow of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items and fuel through a principled, UN-led mechanism; end the siege; and agree to a ceasefire now.

“Each morning, the same question echoes across Gaza: will I eat today?” said one agency representative.

Massacres at food distribution sites in Gaza are occurring near-daily. As of 13 July, the UN confirmed 875 Palestinians were killed while seeking food, 201 on aid routes and the rest at distribution points. Thousands more have been injured. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have forcibly displaced nearly 2 million exhausted Palestinians with the most recent mass displacement order issued on 20 July, confining Palestinians to less than 12 per cent of Gaza. WFP warns that current conditions make operations untenable. The starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime.

Just outside Gaza, in warehouses – and even within Gaza itself – tonnes of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items and fuel sit untouched with humanitarian organisations blocked from accessing or delivering them. The government of Israel’s restrictions, delays and fragmentation under its total siege have created chaos, starvation and death. An aid worker providing psychosocial support spoke of the devastating impact on children: “Children tell their parents they want to go to heaven, because at least heaven has food.”

Doctors report record rates of acute malnutrition, especially among children and older people. Illnesses like acute watery diarrhoea are spreading, markets are empty, waste is piling up, and adults are collapsing on the streets from hunger and dehydration. Distributions in Gaza average just 28 trucks a day, far from enough for over 2 million people, many of whom have gone weeks without assistance.

The UN-led humanitarian system has not failed. It has been prevented from functioning.

Humanitarian agencies have the capacity and supplies to respond at scale. But, with access denied, we are blocked from reaching those in need, including our own exhausted and starved teams. On 10 July, the EU and Israel announced steps to scale up aid. But these promises of ‘progress’ ring hollow when there is no real change on the ground. Every day without a sustained flow means more people dying of preventable illnesses. Children starve while waiting for promises that never arrive.

Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires, only to wake up to worsening conditions. It is not just physical torment, but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage. The humanitarian system cannot run on false promises. Humanitarians cannot operate on shifting timelines or wait for political commitments that fail to deliver access.

Governments must stop waiting for permission to act. We cannot continue to hope that current arrangements will work. It is time to take decisive action: demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire; lift all bureaucratic and administrative restrictions; open all land crossings; ensure access to everyone in all of Gaza; reject military-controlled distribution models; restore a principled, UN-led humanitarian response; and continue to fund principled and impartial humanitarian organisations. States must pursue concrete measures to end the siege, such as halting the transfer of weapons and ammunition.

Piecemeal arrangements and symbolic gestures, like airdrops or flawed aid deals, serve as a smokescreen for inaction. They cannot replace states’ legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure meaningful access at scale. States can and must save lives before there are none left to save.

How can I respond to the Middle East conflict?

Donate to the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal

Millions across the Middle East have fled their homes in search of safety. They urgently need shelter, food and basic supplies.

Donate here

Pray with us for Peace

Join us in prayer by adding your name as a sign of your prayers, which we will share in solidarity with our partners who are responding to this humanitarian crisis.

Join here

Resources for Parishes

Find out how your parish can support the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal.

More Information

Signatories

American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) A.M. Qattan Foundation A New Policy ACT Alliance Action Against Hunger (ACF) Action for Humanity ActionAid International American Baptist Churches Palestine Justice Network Amnesty International Asamblea de Cooperación por la Paz Associazione Cooperazione e Solidarietà (ACS) Bystanders No More Campain CARE Caritas Germany Caritas Internationalis Caritas Jerusalem Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM) CESVI Fondazione Children Not Numbers Christian Aid Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) CIDSE- International Family of Catholic Social Justice Organisations Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (CISS) Council for Arab‐British Understanding (CAABU) DanChurchAid (DCA) Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Development and Peace – Caritas Canada Doctors against Genocide Episcopal Peace Fellowship EuroMed Rights Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) Forum Ziviler Friedensdienst e.V. Gender Action for Peace and Security Glia Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) Global Witness Health Workers 4 Palestine HelpAge International Human Concern International Humanity & Inclusion (HI) Humanity First UK Indiana Center for Middle East Peace Insecurity Insight International Media Support International NGO Safety Organisation Islamic Relief Jahalin Solidarity Japan International Volunteer Center (JVC) Justice for All Kenya Association of Muslim Medical Professionals (KAMMP) Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation MedGlobal Medico International Medico International Switzerland (medico international schweiz) Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Medicine for the People – Belgium (MPLP/GVHV) Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Médecins du Monde France Médecins du Monde Spain Médecins du Monde Switzerland Mercy Corps Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA) Movement for Peace (MPDL) Muslim Aid National Justice and Peace Network in England and Wales Nonviolence International Norwegian Aid Committee (NORWAC) Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Oxfam International Pax Christi England and Wales Pax Christi International Pax Christi Merseyside Pax Christi USA Pal Law Commission Palestinian American Medical Association Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) Peace Direct Peace Winds Pediatricians for Palestine People in Need Plan International Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) Progettomondo Project HOPE Quaker Palestine Israel Network Rebuilding Alliance Refugees International Saferworld Sabeel‐Kairos UK Save the Children (SCI) Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund Solidarités International Støtteforeningen Det Danske Hus i Palæstina Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER) Terre des Hommes Italia Terre des Hommes Lausanne Terre des Hommes Nederland The Borgen Project The Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM) The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P) The International Development and Relief Foundation The Institute for the Understanding of Anti‐Palestinian Racism Un Ponte Per (UPP) United Against Inhumanity (UAI) War Child Alliance War Child UK War on Want Weltfriedensdienst e.V. Welthungerhilfe (WHH)