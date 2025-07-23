Gaza

As mass starvation spreads across Gaza, our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away

Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025 @ 6:27 pm
CBCEW » Agencies » CAFOD » » As mass starvation spreads across G...

CAFOD, the Church’s overseas aid and development agency, alongside 115 organisations including Caritas Internationalis, other country and regional Caritas charities, Pax Christi, and more, have signed a joint letter calling for “decisive action” to bring an end to the humanitarian disaster playing out in Gaza.

The charities demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the lifting of all bureaucratic and administrative restrictions; all land crossings to be opened; to ensure access to everyone in all of Gaza; the rejection of military-controlled distribution models; the restoration of a principled, UN-led humanitarian response; and the continued funding of principled and impartial humanitarian organisations.

They write:

“Piecemeal arrangements and symbolic gestures, like airdrops or flawed aid deals, serve as a smokescreen for inaction. They cannot replace states’ legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure meaningful access at scale. States can and must save lives before there are none left to save.”

Full Letter

As the Israeli government’s siege starves the people of Gaza, aid workers are now joining the same food lines, risking being shot just to feed their families. With supplies now totally depleted, humanitarian organisations are witnessing their own colleagues and partners waste away before their eyes.

Exactly two months since the Israeli government-controlled scheme, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, began operating, more than 100 organisations are sounding the alarm, urging governments to act: open all land crossings; restore the full flow of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items and fuel through a principled, UN-led mechanism; end the siege; and agree to a ceasefire now.

“Each morning, the same question echoes across Gaza: will I eat today?” said one agency representative.

Massacres at food distribution sites in Gaza are occurring near-daily. As of 13 July, the UN confirmed 875 Palestinians were killed while seeking food, 201 on aid routes and the rest at distribution points. Thousands more have been injured. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have forcibly displaced nearly 2 million exhausted Palestinians with the most recent mass displacement order issued on 20 July, confining Palestinians to less than 12 per cent of Gaza. WFP warns that current conditions make operations untenable. The starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime.

Just outside Gaza, in warehouses – and even within Gaza itself – tonnes of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items and fuel sit untouched with humanitarian organisations blocked from accessing or delivering them. The government of Israel’s restrictions, delays and fragmentation under its total siege have created chaos, starvation and death. An aid worker providing psychosocial support spoke of the devastating impact on children: “Children tell their parents they want to go to heaven, because at least heaven has food.”

Doctors report record rates of acute malnutrition, especially among children and older people. Illnesses like acute watery diarrhoea are spreading, markets are empty, waste is piling up, and adults are collapsing on the streets from hunger and dehydration. Distributions in Gaza average just 28 trucks a day, far from enough for over 2 million people, many of whom have gone weeks without assistance.

The UN-led humanitarian system has not failed. It has been prevented from functioning.

Humanitarian agencies have the capacity and supplies to respond at scale. But, with access denied, we are blocked from reaching those in need, including our own exhausted and starved teams. On 10 July, the EU and Israel announced steps to scale up aid. But these promises of ‘progress’ ring hollow when there is no real change on the ground. Every day without a sustained flow means more people dying of preventable illnesses. Children starve while waiting for promises that never arrive.

Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires, only to wake up to worsening conditions. It is not just physical torment, but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage. The humanitarian system cannot run on false promises. Humanitarians cannot operate on shifting timelines or wait for political commitments that fail to deliver access.

Governments must stop waiting for permission to act. We cannot continue to hope that current arrangements will work. It is time to take decisive action: demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire; lift all bureaucratic and administrative restrictions; open all land crossings; ensure access to everyone in all of Gaza; reject military-controlled distribution models; restore a principled, UN-led humanitarian response; and continue to fund principled and impartial humanitarian organisations. States must pursue concrete measures to end the siege, such as halting the transfer of weapons and ammunition.

Piecemeal arrangements and symbolic gestures, like airdrops or flawed aid deals, serve as a smokescreen for inaction. They cannot replace states’ legal and moral obligations to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure meaningful access at scale. States can and must save lives before there are none left to save.

How can I respond to the Middle East conflict?

Donate to the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal
Millions across the Middle East have fled their homes in search of safety. They urgently need shelter, food and basic supplies.
Donate here

Pray with us for Peace
Join us in prayer by adding your name as a sign of your prayers, which we will share in solidarity with our partners who are responding to this humanitarian crisis.
Join here

Resources for Parishes
Find out how your parish can support the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal.
More Information

Signatories

  1. American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)
  2. A.M. Qattan Foundation
  3. A New Policy
  4. ACT Alliance
  5. Action Against Hunger (ACF)
  6. Action for Humanity
  7. ActionAid International
  8. American Baptist Churches Palestine Justice Network
  9. Amnesty International
  10. Asamblea de Cooperación por la Paz
  11. Associazione Cooperazione e Solidarietà (ACS)
  12. Bystanders No More
  13. Campain
  14. CARE
  15. Caritas Germany
  16. Caritas Internationalis
  17. Caritas Jerusalem
  18. Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)
  19. Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM)
  20. CESVI Fondazione
  21. Children Not Numbers
  22. Christian Aid
  23. Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP)
  24. CIDSE- International Family of Catholic Social Justice Organisations
  25. Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (CISS)
  26. Council for Arab‐British Understanding (CAABU)
  27. DanChurchAid (DCA)
  28. Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
  29. Development and Peace – Caritas Canada
  30. Doctors against Genocide
  31. Episcopal Peace Fellowship
  32. EuroMed Rights
  33. Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL)
  34. Forum Ziviler Friedensdienst e.V.
  35. Gender Action for Peace and Security
  36. Glia
  37. Global Legal Action Network (GLAN)
  38. Global Witness
  39. Health Workers 4 Palestine
  40. HelpAge International
  41. Human Concern International
  42. Humanity & Inclusion (HI)
  43. Humanity First UK
  44. Indiana Center for Middle East Peace
  45. Insecurity Insight
  46. International Media Support
  47. International NGO Safety Organisation
  48. Islamic Relief
  49. Jahalin Solidarity
  50. Japan International Volunteer Center (JVC)
  51. Justice for All
  52. Kenya Association of Muslim Medical Professionals (KAMMP)
  53. Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation
  54. MedGlobal
  55. Medico International
  56. Medico International Switzerland (medico international schweiz)
  57. Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP)
  58. Mennonite Central Committee (MCC)
  59. Medicine for the People – Belgium (MPLP/GVHV)
  60. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
  61. Médecins du Monde France
  62. Médecins du Monde Spain
  63. Médecins du Monde Switzerland
  64. Mercy Corps
  65. Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA)
  66. Movement for Peace (MPDL)
  67. Muslim Aid
  68. National Justice and Peace Network in England and Wales
  69. Nonviolence International
  70. Norwegian Aid Committee (NORWAC)
  71. Norwegian Church Aid (NCA)
  72. Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA)
  73. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
  74. Oxfam International
  75. Pax Christi England and Wales
  76. Pax Christi International
  77. Pax Christi Merseyside
  78. Pax Christi USA
  79. Pal Law Commission
  80. Palestinian American Medical Association
  81. Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF)
  82. Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS)
  83. Peace Direct
  84. Peace Winds
  85. Pediatricians for Palestine
  86. People in Need
  87. Plan International
  88. Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
  89. Progettomondo
  90. Project HOPE
  91. Quaker Palestine Israel Network
  92. Rebuilding Alliance
  93. Refugees International
  94. Saferworld
  95. Sabeel‐Kairos UK
  96. Save the Children (SCI)
  97. Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund
  98. Solidarités International
  99. Støtteforeningen Det Danske Hus i Palæstina
  100. Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER)
  101. Terre des Hommes Italia
  102. Terre des Hommes Lausanne
  103. Terre des Hommes Nederland
  104. The Borgen Project
  105. The Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM)
  106. The Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P)
  107. The International Development and Relief Foundation
  108. The Institute for the Understanding of Anti‐Palestinian Racism
  109. Un Ponte Per (UPP)
  110. United Against Inhumanity (UAI)
  111. War Child Alliance
  112. War Child UK
  113. War on Want
  114. Weltfriedensdienst e.V.
  115. Welthungerhilfe (WHH)

The Church, the entire Christian community, will never abandon the people of Gaza, says Patriarch

Pope calls Patriarch Pizzaballa to express closeness after Gaza parish attack

Latin Patriarchate’s statement on the strike on Gaza’s Holy Family Church

Cardinal Nichols expresses prayer and sorrow after ‘appalling strike’ on Gaza’s Holy Family Church

Pope renews call for ceasefire in Gaza following attack on Catholic parish

The suffering in Gaza must end, says Bishop Curry