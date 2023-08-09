‘Artificial Intelligence and Peace’ theme of 57th World Day of Peace message

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development released a statement on Tuesday, August 8, presenting the next Message of the World Day of Peace’s theme, which will touch on “Artificial Intelligence and Peace.”

Open dialogue

The press release noted the “remarkable advances made in the field of artificial intelligence” and how they “are having a rapidly increasing impact on human activity, personal and social life, politics and the economy.”

In this context, Pope Francis will call “for an open dialogue on the meaning of these new technologies, endowed with disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects.”

The Holy Father is going to stress the importance to be “vigilant” while working “so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile and excluded,” as “injustice and inequalities fuel conflicts and antagonisms.”

At the service of humanity

The Message will also touch on the impelling “need to orient the concept and use of artificial intelligence in a responsible way,” aiming “at having it at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home.”

This will not be possible without extending “that ethical reflection” to the fields of “education and law.”

The statement concluded by stating how “the protection of the dignity of the person, and concern for a fraternity effectively open to the entire human family,” represent “indispensable conditions for technological development to help contribute to the promotion of justice and peace in the world.”

World Day of Peace

Every January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, the Church celebrates the World Day of Peace. The recurrence was established by Pope Paul VI in 1967, instituting a long tradition of messages from the Holy Father exhorting all people to reflect on important subjects in relation to the work of building peace.

The latest message, which marked the 56th World Day of Peace, was entitled “No one can be saved alone. Combatting Covid-19 together, embarking together on paths of peace.”

In the text, Pope Francis invited the global community to “think in terms of the common good, recognizing that we belong to a greater community, and opening our minds and hearts to universal human fraternity,” hoping for a shared and serious commitment to pursue “a good that is truly common.”

