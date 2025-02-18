Archbishop of York sends prayers for Pope Francis’ recovery

The Archbishop of York has written to Cardinal Vincent Nichols, expressing his prayers, along with those of many faithful Anglicans, for the health of Pope Francis during his period of hospitalisation.

In his letter, Archbishop Cottrell assures the Cardinal, ‘We are praying for a good and swift recovery, for his comfort and peace, and also for all those who tend to him and minister to him.’

Reflecting on his recent time in Rome for the Ecumenical Vespers for the Feast of the Conversion of St Paul presided over by Pope Francis, Archbishop Cottrell recalled the Pope’s reminder that ‘hope lies at the heart of the Gospel, the ecumenical endeavour, and this Jubilee Year.’

He concluded his message with a prayer that the Pope might be ‘nourished by the hope of the Gospel and know the love and healing of Our Lord Jesus Christ in these days and the days ahead.’

Cardinal Nichols responded with gratitude for Archbishop Cottrell’s prayers and those of the Anglican faithful, acknowledging their significance during this challenging time for the Holy Father.

‘In these times, when the burden of his office weighs ever more heavily, the Holy Father is strengthened by the prayerful support of so many,’ the Cardinal wrote.

‘Your words, filled with charity and fraternal care, are a testament to the deep bonds that unite us in Christ.’

To ensure the message of support reaches the Holy See, Cardinal Nichols has passed Archbishop Cottrell’s letter to the Apostolic Nuncio.

Text of Archbishop Cottrell’s Letter

My dear brother in Christ,

I wanted to be in touch, given the continued news about the Pope’s health. This comes to assure you and the faithful of the Roman Catholic Church, of my prayers and those many faithful Anglicans for the health of Pope Francis during this period of hospitalisation; we are praying for a good and swift recovery, for his comfort and peace, and also for all those who tend to him and minister to him.

I was present in Rome at the recent Ecumenical Vespers, over which His Holiness, presided and he reminded those in S. Paul’s Outside the Walls that hope lies at the heart of the Gospel, the ecumenical endeavour, and this Jubilee year. And so we continue to pray that His Holiness might be nourished by the hope of the Gospel and know the love and healing of Our Lord Jesus Christ in these days and the days ahead.

This comes with my warm fraternal greetings.

As ever,

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell

Archbishop of York

Text of Cardinal Nichols’ Response

Your Grace

I write to thank you most sincerely for your letter of 17th February 2025 and for your gracious wishes, and those of many faithful Anglicans, for the health of the Holy Father, and those who care for him.

Thank you for your kindness and concern.

In these times, when the burden of his office weighs ever more heavily, the Holy Father is strengthened by the prayerful support of so many. Your words, filled with charity and fraternal care, are a testament to the deep bonds that unite us in Christ.

I am passing a copy of your letter to the Apostolic Nuncio to ensure that your message of support reaches the Holy See.

Yours sincerely,

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

Source: https://rcdow.org.uk/news/archbishop-of-york-sends-prayers-for-pope-francis-recovery/