Adoremus at Oscott

Saturday, 14 September 2024

St Mary’s College, Oscott, was the venue for the first Eucharistic Procession since the Reformation.

In 2024, we hold our National Eucharistic Congress in this holy place. It will be an opportunity for us to pray and walk in procession once more as we show our devotion to Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Our shared witness will lead the Church in her preparations for the Jubilee Year that we will celebrate globally in 2025.

This section of our site will evolve as more resources and information is made available.

Adoremus 2018

Want to re-live what happened at Adoremus 2018 – the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and Congress? Our content is divided into the three main days of the event. More information.