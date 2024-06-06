The Catholic Church in England and Wales - bishops, priests and people from all dioceses - will gather at St Mary’s College, Oscott, for a day to renew and deepen our devotion to the Eucharist.
Saturday, 14 September 2024
St Mary’s College, Oscott, was the venue for the first Eucharistic Procession since the Reformation.
In 2024, we hold our National Eucharistic Congress in this holy place. It will be an opportunity for us to pray and walk in procession once more as we show our devotion to Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Our shared witness will lead the Church in her preparations for the Jubilee Year that we will celebrate globally in 2025.
This section of our site will evolve as more resources and information is made available.
Want to re-live what happened at Adoremus 2018 – the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and Congress? Our content is divided into the three main days of the event. More information.
Here you will find further information about 'Adoremus at Oscott' on Saturday, 14 September.
The 53rd International Eucharistic Congress takes place at the Quito Metropolitan Convention Centre in the Ecuadorian capital from 8 - 15 September 2024.