Living Joyfully – A Day in the Life of Women Religious.

Have you ever asked what do the Nuns do whole day? Sit and pray?

Here is a glimpse into the joyful living and giving of dedicated women Religious. This video offers a look at a typical day in the life of a women religious living across England and Wales.

Produced by the National Office for Vocation, A Day in the Life of Women Religious follows sisters through moments of prayer, community life, and ministry as they serve the Lord in a variety of ways. Through their day-to-day lives, viewers are invited to discover the depth of their calling, the richness of a community life cantered around Eucharist, Prayer and Adoration and the many ways they continue to serve the Church and wider society today. This film seeks to foster a deeper understanding of religious life and to encourage viewers to respond generously to God’s call.

A Day in the Life of a Parish Priest – Fr Simon and Fr Joe

Have you ever thought about what a Catholic Priest does in his daily life? Get an insight into this as you experience a day in the life of Fr Simon and Fr Joe. Two priests with various ministries, from visiting secondary schools and leading evangelisation in a diocese, to walking with people at the most important parts of their lives, all centred around the Sacraments.

A Day in the Life of a Parish Priest – Fr Pius and Fr Matt

Have you ever thought about what a Catholic Priest does in his daily life? Get an insight into this as you experience a day in the life of Fr Pius and Fr Matt. Two priests with various ministries, from visiting hospitals and universities, to walking with people at the most important parts of their lives, all centred around the Sacraments.

An initiative of National Office for Vocation, supported by the Catenian Association and Produced by St Anthony Communications.

