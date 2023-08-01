World Youth Day 2023 – Schedule

Opening Mass

August 1 | 19:00 | Parque Eduardo VII

Opening Mass of the World Youth Day in Lisbon, presided by the Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon, Manuel Clemente.

Welcome Ceremony

August 3 | 17:45 | Parque Eduardo VII

As it is the first moment of encounter between the young people and the Pope, this ceremony will be an event with a festive and meeting environment, keeping the dimension of prayer. It wants to show the young Church that sets out with the successor of Peter towards the construction of a more fraternal society.

Way of the Cross

August 4 | 18:00 | Parque Eduardo VII

Through a prayerful and immersive experience, we want to follow in the footsteps of Jesus in His passion.

Vigil

August 5 | 20:45 | Parque Tejo – Trancão

One of the events with the Pope in which it will have Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and pray together.

Missioning Mass

August 6 | 09:00 | Parque Tejo – Trancão

A celebration presided by the Holy Father to end WYD Lisbon 2023. Before the end of the Mass, the Pope will announce the city that will host the next edition of World Youth Day.

Rise Up Encounters

August 2, 3, and 4 | 09:30 – 12:30

In Churches and in other spaces of the three Host Dioceses (Lisbon, Santarém and Setúbal) – exact locations in “App Lisboa 2023”

Rise Up is a new model of World Youth Day catechesis which challenges the youth to reflect about big themes pointed out at Pope Francis pontificate: Integral Ecology, Social Friendship and Mercy.

City of Joy

August 1, 3 and 4 – 09:00 – 16:00 | Jardim Vasco da Gama – Frente de Belém

August 2 – Reconciliation Park 09:00 – 20:00 / Vocational Fair 09:00 – 22:00 | Jardim Vasco da Gama – Frente de Belém



“Cidade da Alegria” (City of Joy) is the name of the space that will join the Vocational Fair and the Forgiveness Park at WYD Lisbon 2023. Crossing the city, pilgrims will eventually run into various experiences of true Christian joy under which young people will be provoked to face their own life and their way as a response to a God who calls each one by name.

Youth Festival

*Diverse program – consult the official App “Lisboa 2023”

It is a set of cultural, religious, and sporting events, carried out by WYD pilgrims, in a sharing of the Christian experience made by young people from all over the world, the result of their creativity and generosity! At the Youth Festival you can find events in the areas of Music, Cinema, Exhibitions, Theatre, Dance, Conferences and Religious Events.

Meeting with the Volunteers

August 6 | 16:30 | Algés

At the end of each World Youth Day, the Holy Father meets with those without whom the organization of WYD would not be possible, thanking them for their commitment and service.

Official Schedule for the Apostolic Journey of His Holiness Pope Francis to Portugal on the occasion of the World Youth Day Lisbon 2023 here!