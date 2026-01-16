Introduction to the Theme for 2026

“THERE IS ONE BODY AND ONE SPIRIT, JUST AS YOU WERE CALLED TO THE ONE HOPE OF YOUR CALLING”

(Ephesians 4:4)

These resources were developed, written, and discussed at the historic spiritual and administrative headquarters of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Armenia, during the inspiring days of the blessing of the Muron (holy oil) and the re-consecration of the Mother Cathedral, on September 28-29, 2024, following extensive renovations over ten years. This commemoration provided the people of Armenia and the members of the drafting group with a unique opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the common Christian faith that remains alive and fruitful in our churches today. These resources draw upon centuries-old traditions of prayer and petitions used by the Armenian people, along with hymns that originated in the ancient monasteries and churches of Armenia, some of which date as far back as the fourth century. The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2026 extends an invitation to draw upon this shared Christian heritage and to delve more deeply into our fellowship in Christ, which unites Christians worldwide.

Unity is a divine mandate at the core of our Christian identity, more than simply an ideal. It represents the essence of the Church’s calling – a call to reflect the harmonious oneness of our life in Christ amidst our diversity. This divine unity is central to our mission and is sustained by the profound love of Jesus Christ, who has set before us a unified purpose. As the Apostle Paul asserts in his letter to the Ephesians, “there is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling” (4:4). This Bible verse, chosen for this year, encapsulates the theological depth of Christian unity.

Throughout the Holy Scriptures, God’s call to unity resonates from the earliest times. Starting with the Old Testament, Abram’s plea to Lot highlights the divine desire for peace and harmony among the faithful: “Let there be no strife between you and me and between your herders and my herders; for we are kindred” (Genesis 13:8). Abram’s call for harmony and mutual respect, despite their eventual parting of ways, emphasizes the importance of living peacefully. This divine instruction continues in Leviticus 19:18, where God commands, “You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against any of your people, but you shall love your neighbour as yourself: I am the Lord.” Such commandments remind us that forgiveness and love are vital for maintaining unity within the community of faith.

The Psalms celebrate the beauty of unity among God’s people, declaring, “How very good and pleasant it is when kindred live together in unity!” (Psalm 133:1). This imagery underscores the significance of unity in God’s design for His people. Proverbs, on the other hand, warns against discord among the people of God, stating that God despises those who sow strife among brothers and sisters (Proverbs 6:19), and teaches that patience and forgiveness are essential in maintaining harmony (Proverbs 19:11).

In the New Testament, Jesus Christ elevates the concept of unity to a spiritual dimension, mirroring the profound relationship between Him and the Father. Unity among His followers is not merely the absence of conflict but a deep, spiritual bond reflecting the unity of the Holy Trinity. Jesus’ prayer in John 17:21 calls for believers to be one as He and the Father are one, demonstrating that our unity is grounded in our relationship with Christ and our collective mission of sharing the Good News. The foundational command of Jesus to love one another as He has loved us (John 13:34-35) reinforces that this love is the essence of our unity. This sacrificial and selfless love is both the bond of our community and the primary testimony of our discipleship. Jesus’ prayer that our unity would witness to the world (John 17:23) is an enduring testament to His divine mission.

The Apostles echo this theme in their teachings. Paul’s epistles stress the importance of unity within the Church, urging us to live worthy of our calling with humility, gentleness, patience, and love (Ephesians 4:1-3). Paul’s vision of unity in Romans 12:6 shows the diversity of gifts that build up the Body of Christ. His plea for harmonious relationships in 2 Corinthians 13:11 and Philippians 2:1-2 call believers to be of one mind and one spirit in their commitment to Christ, thus reinforcing the divine mandate for unity, recognizing our diversity.

Ephesians 4:4 summarizes the teachings of Paul about unity, emphasizing, here too, that the followers of Christ represent “one body and one Spirit,” united in a single hope. This metaphor signifies the Church as a unified entity transcending barriers of geography, nationality, ethnicity, and tradition. Paul uses the metaphor of the Church being the Body of Christ to describe its unity with the diversity of its members. He writes to the Corinthians, “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ.” (1 Corinthians 12:12). To the Colossians, Paul elaborates on Christ’s role as the head of the unified body of diverse members, stating, “He is the head of the body, the church.” (Colossians 1:18). Thus, the Church, although composed of many parts, functions as a cohesive whole. Each member has a unique role and contributes to the overall life and mission of the Church. Recognizing that we are part of one universal Body in Christ encourages global collaboration in spreading His gospel and serving humanity, shifting the focus from internal divisions to a collective mission. Conversely, to limit the Lord’s Great Commission to go into the world and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19) to a community defined by ethnic, geographic, or socio-economic boundaries would deprive that community of one of the Church’s essential foundations established by the Lord – the unity of His followers worldwide.

The concept of “one body” in Ephesians 4:4 also reflects the nature of the Church. Christianity transcends cultural and national boundaries, uniting believers worldwide in faith and hope. This fellowship, as envisioned in Revelation 7:9, where every culture, tribe, people and language is represented, provides strength and encouragement to believers, affirming their connection within the Body of Christ.

Emphasizing the importance of Christian unity, Paul adds “one Spirit,” referring to the Holy Spirit who sustains this fellowship and empowers the Church to fulfil its mission. The Holy Spirit is the source of spiritual life and guidance among believers, ensuring that the diverse members of the Church are together in faith and purpose. The Spirit fosters a deep, spiritual connection between believers, transcending differences and creating a bond that reflects the unity of the Holy Trinity. This shared spiritual bond is a basis for reconciliation, guiding believers globally and equipping them for effective witness and ministry. This global guidance helps align diverse expressions of faith with the core mission of the Church.

The teaching regarding the unity of the Church is further expanded by the Apostle in Ephesians 4:4 when he states that all Christians are called to the “one hope” of salvation and eternal life. This “one hope” means that all believers strive towards the same goal – eternal life with Christ. This is the ultimate goal and motivation for Christian living, providing a common vision and purpose for all believers and uniting them in their faith journey and daily lives. This shared vision bridges confessional and cultural divides, encouraging Christians to work together in every way they can. Making “shared hope” the objective of our calling as Christians defines our membership in the Church in terms of worldwide fellowship in the hope of salvation and eternal life.

In a world with diverse and often divided traditions and expressions of Christian faith, Ephesians 4:4 reminds us that all believers are part of the “one body” of Christ. This unity is not about uniformity but a common commitment to the core truths of the Christian faith. It serves as a powerful witness to the transformative power of the Holy Spirit when Christians of varied backgrounds come together with a shared goal and vision with authenticity and sincerity.

Through its practices and teachings, the Armenian Apostolic Church offers us a profound reflection on the essence of unity within the universal Body of Christ, not merely as a concept but as a living and breathing reality. In affirming the Creed, the faithful declare their belief in “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church,” thereby professing the centrality of this unity to their spiritual life. This commitment to unity finds its fullest expression in the Church’s Eucharistic gatherings, where the prayers of the community are not only for Christians around the world and their spiritual leaders, but also for the unity of the Church itself. Every Sunday, in the Liturgy, the faithful embrace one another and sing, “The Church has become one”, a tangible manifestation of their collective faith and shared purpose. The rich, martyrdom-filled history of the Armenian Church and her leaders speaks volumes about their unwavering efforts and resilience to maintain the Christian faith in the land of Armenia and the surrounding region. Unity within the Church should transcend doctrinal affirmation; it is a lived experience that deepens their spiritual identity and strengthens their collective witness. In embracing and living out this unity, the Armenian Apostolic Church not only honours its sacred traditions but also contributes meaningfully to the broader unity of Christ’s universal Church. This reflection invites us to recognize and cherish the transformative power of unity, both within our own faith communities and in the wider Church.

Spiritual maturity involves embracing our differences while pursuing unity with the same vigour as for doctrinal accuracy. Our strength lies in our ability to reflect Christ through our unity, demonstrating His love and grace to the world. By living out this divine call, we fulfil our mission and honour Christ, advancing His Kingdom on earth.

Let us embrace this divine calling to unity, not as an abstract ideal but as a vital expression of our faith. In a world where the Body of Christ is wounded by divisions within and between traditions and confessions, the Apostle’s call to unity is addressed to each of us, not only as separated church communities, but also as individuals within our communities. By living in unity, we not only witness to the love and power of our Lord Jesus Christ but also embody the essence of His teachings. As we support one another and celebrate our diverse gifts and talents, let us reflect the heart of Christ and further His work on earth.