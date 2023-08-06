World Youth Day Watch: WYD23 Day Five Highlights Pope Francis portrays the Blessed Virgin Mary as a "missionary of joy" in his address to young people gathered in Lisbon for the World Youth Day Vigil celebration, and invites Christians to train our hearts to love God and our neighbor.  icon-home » Events » World Youth Day » Watch: WYD23 Day Five Highlights

As evening fell in Lisbon, young pilgrims gathered in Parque Tejo to celebrate the Vigil with Pope Francis on the fifth day of World Youth Day.

The location, installed in 1998 for Lisbon’s World Fair and adjacent to the Tagus River Estuary Nature Reserve, hosted the first part of the event, a stage performance, and a second moment dedicated to the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, with Pope Francis speaking to the pilgrims in between the two moments.