Watch: WYD23 Day Five Highlights

Sunday, August 6th, 2023 @ 8:46 am

Pope Francis portrays the Blessed Virgin Mary as a "missionary of joy" in his address to young people gathered in Lisbon for the World Youth Day Vigil celebration, and invites Christians to train our hearts to love God and our neighbor.

As evening fell in Lisbon, young pilgrims gathered in Parque Tejo to celebrate the Vigil with Pope Francis on the fifth day of World Youth Day.

The location, installed in 1998 for Lisbon’s World Fair and adjacent to the Tagus River Estuary Nature Reserve, hosted the first part of the event, a stage performance, and a second moment dedicated to the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, with Pope Francis speaking to the pilgrims in between the two moments.

The arrival of Pope Francis brings a new energy to Lisbon.

Luegi Lopes' diary from World Youth Day in Lisbon.

The opening Mass, held in Lisbon's Edward VII Park on Tuesday, August 1st, brought together pilgrims from all corners of the world.

Live streaming of World Youth Day's main events.

The importance of pilgrimage, penance and procession.

Joy and happiness overflow in Lisbon as WYD pilgrims finally meet Pope Francis.