Rt Rev. Timothy Menezes

Archbishop’s House
8 Shadwell Street
Birmingham
B4 6EY
0121 236 9090
A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Birmingham, the Right Reverend Timothy Menezes.
The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Timothy Menezes, Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral as new Auxiliary Bishop to serve the Archdiocese of Birmingham.
Mgr Menezes has been the Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral since 2019. He is also the Vice-Dean of Birmingham Cathedral and South Deanery. He was the Vicar General for several years and also the Archbishop’s Secretary. Mgr Timothy was installed as an Ecumenical Canon at Lichfield Cathedral in July 2022.
Mgr Timothy Menezes SLL
Born on 18 July 1970
Formation for the Priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott, and the Venerable English College, Rome
Ordained Priest at St Dunstan’s, Kings Heath, 22 July 1995
1995-96: Further Studies, Rome
1996-98: Assistant Priest, St Michael’s, Wolverhampton
1998-2000: Assistant Priest, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Redditch
2000-2004: Archbishop’s Secretary
2004-11: Parish Priest, St Thomas More, Coventry
2011-19: Vicar General
2019-Present: Dean, St Chad’s Cathedral
2022-Present: Parish Priest, Sacred Heart and St Margaret Mary, Aston.
Archbishop’s House
8 Shadwell Street
Birmingham
B4 6EY
0121 236 9090