Bishops Rt Rev. Timothy Menezes A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Birmingham, the Right Reverend Timothy Menezes.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Birmingham

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Timothy Menezes, Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral as new Auxiliary Bishop to serve the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

Mgr Menezes has been the Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral since 2019. He is also the Vice-Dean of Birmingham Cathedral and South Deanery. He was the Vicar General for several years and also the Archbishop’s Secretary. Mgr Timothy was installed as an Ecumenical Canon at Lichfield Cathedral in July 2022.

Biographical Timelines

Mgr Timothy Menezes SLL

Born on 18 July 1970

Formation for the Priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott, and the Venerable English College, Rome

Ordained Priest at St Dunstan’s, Kings Heath, 22 July 1995

1995-96: Further Studies, Rome

1996-98: Assistant Priest, St Michael’s, Wolverhampton

1998-2000: Assistant Priest, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Redditch

2000-2004: Archbishop’s Secretary

2004-11: Parish Priest, St Thomas More, Coventry

2011-19: Vicar General

2019-Present: Dean, St Chad’s Cathedral

2022-Present: Parish Priest, Sacred Heart and St Margaret Mary, Aston.