The ‘One Day’ Prayer

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day, and to reflect the theme of ‘one day’, The Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ) are encouraging people to observe ‘one day of prayer’ on 27 January; to dedicate space during the day to approach God in prayer to remember the victims of genocides around the world.

To help dedicate some time during the day to prayer, CCJ have produced the following words. These can be said at home, during a service, or shared with congregants to reflect upon. However you might pray, we hope you may be able to dedicate some time on 27 January to prayerfully remember the victims of the Holocaust, and to petition God for an end to such human atrocities.

Prayer

Eternal God, you hold all of our days in your hands.

On this day, we come before you to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

We lament the loss of the six million Jews who were killed in the Holocaust, the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution, and victims of other genocides.

May our minds be clear and attentive to their memory and our hearts be moved to bear witness to their lives.

Today, help us to remember and recognise the sanctity of each human life, that all people are made in Your image.

One day, we pray that genocide and hatred will be no more, and that love will triumph over evil.

In our prayers and in our actions, help us to show this love in the world today.

Amen.