Scripture The Gospel According to St Matthew In Liturgical Cycle A, the focus falls on St Matthew. Our Gospel readings at Sunday Mass are predominantly taken from Matthew. You can listen to the whole of St Matthew's Gospel in audio.

The birth, life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ according to St Matthew. Taken from the English Standard Version (ESV) of the Bible, this four-part audio series features the voices of over 20 Catholics living and working in England and Wales. Our contributors hail from more than 10 countries – including Poland, Malta, Burma, Spain, USA and the home countries – showing the rich diversity of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Listen