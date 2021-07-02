Abortion Stop abortion up to birth becoming law in England and Wales CBCEW » Life Issues » Stop abortion up to birth becoming ... Abortion » »

Catholics in England and Wales are urged to write to their MP requesting they vote against an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that could see abortion on demand, for any reason, up to birth.

Right to Life, a charity that defends the right to life of every human being from conception to natural death, has an online submission form that finds your local MP and provides a template letter, that you can edit, to make your views known.

All you need to do is enter your postcode and follow the steps on the link below.

MPs are scheduled to debate and vote on the amendment (NC55) on Monday, 5 July.

If you want to read the amendment, you can use this link and read pages 50 and 51.