Relic Tour Dates

Dates and venues for the tour of the Relics of St Bernadette 2022 in England and Wales
St Thomas of Canterbury:
60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW
Arrive: 00:30 03/09/2022
Depart: 10:30 03/09/2022
Westminster Cathedral:
Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ, SW1P 1QW
Arrive: 11:00 03/09/2022
Depart: 09:30 05/09/2022
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Hayes, Middlesex, UB3 2AB
Arrive: 10:30 05/09/2022
Depart: 10:00 06/09/2022
St Marys University Chaplaincy:
St Mary’s University, TW1 4SX
Arrive: 10:45 06/09/2022
Depart: 22:00 06/09/2022
St John Fisher:
Shepperton, TW17 0DH
Arrive: 22:30 06/09/2022
Depart: 10:15 07/09/2022
Cathedral Church of St Michael and St George:
Aldershot, GU11 2BY
Arrive: 11:00am 07/09/2022
Depart: 08:30am 08/09/2022
Portsmouth Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist, PO1 3HQ
Arrive: 09:30 08/09/2022
Depart: 10:00 09/09/2022
Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface:
Wyndham Street W, Stonehouse, Plymouth, PL1 5ER
Arrive: 13:00 09/09/2022
Depart: 12:00 10/09/2022
Clifton Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul, BS8 3BX
Arrive: 14:00 10/09/2022
Depart: 11:00 11/09/2022
Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David:
38 Charles Street, St David’s Centre, Cardiff, CF10 2SF
Arrive: 12:00 11/09/2022
Depart: 12:00 12/09/2022
Menevia Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of St Joseph, SA1 2BX
Arrive: 13:00 12/09/2022
Depart: 11:00 13/09/2022
Shrewsbury Cathedral:
Cathedral Church of Our Lady, Help of Christians and St Peter of Alcantara, SY1 1TE
Arrive: 13:00 13/09/2022
Depart: 09:00 14/09/2022
St Werburgh’s Parish, Chester:
Grosvenor Park Road, Chester, CH1 1QJ
Arrive: 10:00 14/09/2022
Depart: 16:00 14/09/2022
Cathedral Church of Our Lady of Sorrows:
Regent Street. Wrexham, LL11 1RB
Arrive: 16:30 14/09/2022
Depart: 09:00 15/09/2022
St Winefride’s Well Shrine:
Plessington House, Greenfield St, Holywell, CH8 7PN
Arrive: 09:45 15/09/2022
Depart: 16:30 15/09/2022
Carmel Convent:
12 Grosvenor Place, Merseyside, CH43 1UA
Arrive: 17:30 15/09/2022
Depart: 19:00 15/09/2022
St Mary’s R.C. Church:
Mount Pleasant, Chorley, Lancashire , PR7 2SR
Arrive: 20:30 15/09/2022
Depart: 10:00 17/09/2022
Cathedral Church of the Risen Christ:
James’ Mount, Liverpool , L1 7AZ
Arrive: 11:00 17/09/2022
Depart: 14:30 17/09/2022
Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King:
Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TQ
Arrive: 15:30 17/09/2022
Depart: 07:00 20/09/2022
Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist:
250 Chapel St, Salford, M3 5LE
Arrive: 08:00 20/09/2022
Depart: 07:00 22/09/2022
Saint Peter’s Cathedral:
Balmoral Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3BT
Arrive: 08:00 22/09/2022
Depart: 06:30 23/09/2022
Our Lady and St Joseph’s Church:
Warwick Square, Carlisle Cumbria, CA1 1LB
Arrive: 07:30 23/09/2022
Depart: 08:30 24/09/2022
Carfin Lourdes Grotto:
100 Newarthill Rd, Motherwell, ML1 5AL
Arrive: 11:00 24/09/2022
Depart: 08:00 01/10/2022
St. Mary’s Cathedral:
Clayton St W, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5HH
Arrive: 11:00 01/10/2022
Depart: 11:00 02/10/2022
Saint Mary’s RC Cathedral:
Cathedral House, Dalby Way, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough TS8 0TW
Arrive: 12:00 02/10/2022
Depart: 13:00 03/10/2022
Ampleforth Abbey:
Ampleforth Abbey, York, YO62 4EN
Arrive: 13:30 03/10/2022
Depart: 17:00 03/10/2022
St Marie’s:
Cathedral and St Peter in Chains in Doncaster, S1 2JB
Arrive: 18:00 04/10/2022
Depart: 12:00 05/10/2022
Our Lady of Doncaster:
Chequer Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2AA
Arrive: 12:30 05/10/2022
Depart: 18:00 05/10/2022
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church:
Our Lady of Lourdes and St Peter Chanel Parish, Hull, HU5 2DH
Arrive: 19:00 05/10/2022
Depart: 07:00 06/10/2022
Saint Bernadette, Scunthorpe:
Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 2RS
Arrive: 08:00 06/10/2022
Depart: 17:00 06/10/2022
Cathedral Church of Saint Barnabas:
N Circus St, Nottingham , NG1 5AE
Arrive: 18:30 06/10/2022
Depart: 10:30 07/10/2022
Little Sisters of the Poor:
71 Queens Park Road, Harborne, Birmingham, B32 2LB
Arrive: 12:00 07/10/2022
Depart: 16:00 07/10/2022
St Chad’s Cathedral:
Queensway, Birmingham, B4 6EU
Arrive: 16:30 07/10/2022
Depart: 19:30 08/10/2022
The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes:
Uxbridge Street, Hednesford, Staffordshire, WS12 1DB
Arrive: 21:00 08/10/2022
Depart: 19:00 09/10/2022
The Immaculate Conception Parish, Bicester:
The Causeway, Bicester, OX26 6AW
Arrive: 21:00 09/10/2022
Depart: 14:00 10/10/2022
Cathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas of Canterbury:
Primrose Hill, Northampton, NN2 6AG
Arrive: 15:00 10/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 13/10/2022
Cathedral of St John the Baptist:
Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PA
Arrive: 11:30 13/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 15/10/2022
Our Lady of the Assumption & the English Martyrs:
Hills Road Cambridge, CB2 1JR
Arrive: 10:30 15/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 16/10/2022
Cathedral of St Mary and St Helen:
28 Ingrave Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AT
Arrive: 10:00 16/10/2022
Depart: 12:00 17/10/2022
St Josephs Catholic Church:
Bedwell Cres, Stevenage, SG1 1NJ
Arrive: 13:00 17/10/2022
Depart: 08:15 18/10/2022
Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead:
51 Cambridge Park, London, E11 2PR
Arrive: 10:00 18/10/2022
Depart: 09:00 19/10/2022
St. George’s Cathedral:
Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7HY
Arrive: 09:45 19/10/2022
Depart: 10:00 21/10/2022
St Dunstan’s:
Shaftsbury Road, Woking, GU22 7DT
Arrive: 11:30 21/10/2022
Depart: 08:00 22/10/2022
Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard, Arundel:
Parsons Hill, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9AY
Arrive: 09:00 22/10/2022
Depart: 14:00 23/10/2022
The Abbey of Our Lady, Help of Christians, Worth:
Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4SB
Arrive: 15:00 23/10/2022
Depart: 18:00 24/10/2022
The Friars, Aylesford:
Aylsford, Kent, ME20 7BX
Arrive: 19:00 24/10/2022
Depart: 13:00 28/10/2022
Our Lady of Willesden:
1 Nicoll Road, Willesden, London, NW10 9AX
Depart: 09:15 30/10/2022
Arrive: 16:00 28/10/2022
Wormwood Scrubbs:
Du Cane Road, London, W12 0AE
Arrive: 10:00 30/10/2022
Depart: 14:00 30/10/2022
St Thomas of Canterbury:
60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW
Arrive: 15:00 30/10/2022
Depart: 07:00 01/11/2022