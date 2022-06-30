Relic Tour Dates

Archdiocese of Westminster

St Thomas of Canterbury:

60 Rylston Road, Fulham, SW6 7HW

Arrive: 00:30 03/09/2022

Depart: 10:30 03/09/2022

Westminster Cathedral:

Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ, SW1P 1QW

Arrive: 11:00 03/09/2022

Depart: 09:30 05/09/2022

Immaculate Heart of Mary:

Hayes, Middlesex, UB3 2AB

Arrive: 10:30 05/09/2022

Depart: 10:00 06/09/2022

St Marys University Chaplaincy:

St Mary’s University, TW1 4SX

Arrive: 10:45 06/09/2022

Depart: 22:00 06/09/2022

St John Fisher:

Shepperton, TW17 0DH

Arrive: 22:30 06/09/2022

Depart: 10:15 07/09/2022

Bishopric of the Forces

Cathedral Church of St Michael and St George:

Aldershot, GU11 2BY

Arrive: 11:00am 07/09/2022

Depart: 08:30am 08/09/2022

Portsmouth Diocese

Portsmouth Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist, PO1 3HQ

Arrive: 09:30 08/09/2022

Depart: 10:00 09/09/2022

Plymouth Diocese

Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface:

Wyndham Street W, Stonehouse, Plymouth, PL1 5ER

Arrive: 13:00 09/09/2022

Depart: 12:00 10/09/2022

Clifton Diocese

Clifton Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul, BS8 3BX

Arrive: 14:00 10/09/2022

Depart: 11:00 11/09/2022

Archdiocese of Cardiff

Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David:

38 Charles Street, St David’s Centre, Cardiff, CF10 2SF

Arrive: 12:00 11/09/2022

Depart: 12:00 12/09/2022

Menevia Diocese

Menevia Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of St Joseph, SA1 2BX

Arrive: 13:00 12/09/2022

Depart: 11:00 13/09/2022

Shrewsbury Diocese

Shrewsbury Cathedral:

Cathedral Church of Our Lady, Help of Christians and St Peter of Alcantara, SY1 1TE

Arrive: 13:00 13/09/2022

Depart: 09:00 14/09/2022

St Werburgh’s Parish, Chester:

Grosvenor Park Road, Chester, CH1 1QJ

Arrive: 10:00 14/09/2022

Depart: 16:00 14/09/2022

Wrexham Diocese

Cathedral Church of Our Lady of Sorrows:

Regent Street. Wrexham, LL11 1RB

Arrive: 16:30 14/09/2022

Depart: 09:00 15/09/2022

St Winefride’s Well Shrine:

Plessington House, Greenfield St, Holywell, CH8 7PN

Arrive: 09:45 15/09/2022

Depart: 16:30 15/09/2022

Shrewsbury Diocese

Carmel Convent:

12 Grosvenor Place, Merseyside, CH43 1UA

Arrive: 17:30 15/09/2022

Depart: 19:00 15/09/2022

Archdiocese of Liverpool

St Mary’s R.C. Church:

Mount Pleasant, Chorley, Lancashire , PR7 2SR

Arrive: 20:30 15/09/2022

Depart: 10:00 17/09/2022

Cathedral Church of the Risen Christ:

James’ Mount, Liverpool , L1 7AZ

Arrive: 11:00 17/09/2022

Depart: 14:30 17/09/2022

Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King:

Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TQ

Arrive: 15:30 17/09/2022

Depart: 07:00 20/09/2022

Salford Diocese

Cathedral Church of St John the Evangelist:

250 Chapel St, Salford, M3 5LE

Arrive: 08:00 20/09/2022

Depart: 07:00 22/09/2022

Lancaster Diocese

Saint Peter’s Cathedral:

Balmoral Rd, Lancaster, LA1 3BT

Arrive: 08:00 22/09/2022

Depart: 06:30 23/09/2022

Our Lady and St Joseph’s Church:

Warwick Square, Carlisle Cumbria, CA1 1LB

Arrive: 07:30 23/09/2022

Depart: 08:30 24/09/2022

Carfin Grotto

Carfin Lourdes Grotto:

100 Newarthill Rd, Motherwell, ML1 5AL

Arrive: 11:00 24/09/2022

Depart: 08:00 01/10/2022

Hexham and Newcastle Diocese

St. Mary’s Cathedral:

Clayton St W, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5HH

Arrive: 11:00 01/10/2022

Depart: 11:00 02/10/2022

Middlesbrough Diocese

Saint Mary’s RC Cathedral:

Cathedral House, Dalby Way, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough TS8 0TW

Arrive: 12:00 02/10/2022

Depart: 13:00 03/10/2022

Ampleforth Abbey:

Ampleforth Abbey, York, YO62 4EN

Arrive: 13:30 03/10/2022

Depart: 17:00 03/10/2022

Hallam Diocese

St Marie’s:

Cathedral and St Peter in Chains in Doncaster, S1 2JB

Arrive: 18:00 04/10/2022

Depart: 12:00 05/10/2022

Our Lady of Doncaster:

Chequer Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2AA

Arrive: 12:30 05/10/2022

Depart: 18:00 05/10/2022



Middlesbrough Diocese

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church:

Our Lady of Lourdes and St Peter Chanel Parish, Hull, HU5 2DH

Arrive: 19:00 05/10/2022

Depart: 07:00 06/10/2022

Nottingham Diocese

Saint Bernadette, Scunthorpe:

Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 2RS

Arrive: 08:00 06/10/2022

Depart: 17:00 06/10/2022

Cathedral Church of Saint Barnabas:

N Circus St, Nottingham , NG1 5AE

Arrive: 18:30 06/10/2022

Depart: 10:30 07/10/2022

Archdiocese of Birmingham

Little Sisters of the Poor:

71 Queens Park Road, Harborne, Birmingham, B32 2LB

Arrive: 12:00 07/10/2022

Depart: 16:00 07/10/2022

St Chad’s Cathedral:

Queensway, Birmingham, B4 6EU

Arrive: 16:30 07/10/2022

Depart: 19:30 08/10/2022

The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes:

Uxbridge Street, Hednesford, Staffordshire, WS12 1DB

Arrive: 21:00 08/10/2022

Depart: 19:00 09/10/2022

The Immaculate Conception Parish, Bicester:

The Causeway, Bicester, OX26 6AW

Arrive: 21:00 09/10/2022

Depart: 14:00 10/10/2022

Northampton Diocese

Cathedral Church of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas of Canterbury:

Primrose Hill, Northampton, NN2 6AG

Arrive: 15:00 10/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 13/10/2022

East Anglia Diocese

Cathedral of St John the Baptist:

Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PA

Arrive: 11:30 13/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 15/10/2022

Our Lady of the Assumption & the English Martyrs:

Hills Road Cambridge, CB2 1JR

Arrive: 10:30 15/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 16/10/2022

Diocese of Brentwood

Cathedral of St Mary and St Helen:

28 Ingrave Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AT

Arrive: 10:00 16/10/2022

Depart: 12:00 17/10/2022

Archdiocese of Westminster

St Josephs Catholic Church:

Bedwell Cres, Stevenage, SG1 1NJ

Arrive: 13:00 17/10/2022

Depart: 08:15 18/10/2022

Diocese of Brentwood

Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead:

51 Cambridge Park, London, E11 2PR

Arrive: 10:00 18/10/2022

Depart: 09:00 19/10/2022

Archdiocese of Southwark

St. George’s Cathedral:

Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7HY

Arrive: 09:45 19/10/2022

Depart: 10:00 21/10/2022

Arundel and Brighton Diocese

St Dunstan’s:

Shaftsbury Road, Woking, GU22 7DT

Arrive: 11:30 21/10/2022

Depart: 08:00 22/10/2022

Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard, Arundel:

Parsons Hill, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9AY

Arrive: 09:00 22/10/2022

Depart: 14:00 23/10/2022

The Abbey of Our Lady, Help of Christians, Worth:

Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4SB

Arrive: 15:00 23/10/2022

Depart: 18:00 24/10/2022

Archdiocese of Southwark

The Friars, Aylesford:

Aylsford, Kent, ME20 7BX

Arrive: 19:00 24/10/2022

Depart: 13:00 28/10/2022

Archdiocese of Westminster

Our Lady of Willesden:

1 Nicoll Road, Willesden, London, NW10 9AX

Depart: 09:15 30/10/2022

Arrive: 16:00 28/10/2022

Wormwood Scrubbs:

Du Cane Road, London, W12 0AE

Arrive: 10:00 30/10/2022

Depart: 14:00 30/10/2022

