Short Plenary Resolutions

The Visit of the Relics of St Bernadette

Following the fruitful visit and pilgrimage of the Relics of St Bernadette in the autumn of 2022, the Bishops’ Conference desires to express its thanks for all concerned with the promotion and execution of the tour, and especially to Bob Lavery and Gerry O’Malley who took care of the relics.

Upgrading the memorial of Our Lady of Walsingham to a Feast in England

The Bishops’ Conference asks the Department for Christian Life and Worship to prepare the necessary texts and other materials to petition the Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments to grant the recognitio for the memorial of Our Lady of Walsingham to be celebrated as a feast in England.

Note: The memorial of Our Lady of Walsingham is celebrated on 24 September.

Women@theWell Report

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales notes the publication of ‘I am real, I am here’; a letter to Catholic bishops from women@thewell. It recognises that prostitution violates some of the most fundamental human rights to security, physical and psychological integrity and health. We value the work of women@thewell and we encourage Catholic communities to pay attention to the plight of prostituted women and to work for change.

Culture of Vocation

The Bishops’ Conference notes the importance of promoting a culture of vocation in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. Conscious of the specific need to encourage vocations to the priesthood the bishops invite families, parishes, priests and schools to renew their efforts to support possible candidates for ordination, prayerfully and practically, in hearing and responding to the Lord’s call. Those who come forward often testify that, as part of their journey, it was the example of priests that drew them towards the priesthood. The bishops are grateful for the work of the National Office for Vocation and of diocesan directors and promoters of vocation. The bishops ask that prayer for vocations finds a regular place in the life of every Catholic parish and community.