Shining light on the criminal justice system – Pact Faith in Action

In his message for World Communications Day this year, Pope Francis called us to communicate from the heart in order to find ‘the right words to dispel the shadows of a closed and divided world.’

Pact is the national Catholic prison charity. In their 125th year of supporting prisoners and their families, they are launching two new social media channels to help them respond more directly to Pope Francis’ invitation: ‘We have a pressing need in the Church for communication that kindles hearts, that is balm on wounds and that shines light on the journey of our brothers and sisters’.

The charity has a successful range of social media channels already. However the new @PactFaithAction Twitter and Facebook accounts will share the work they do and amplify the voices of those they serve, using the language and articulating the values of our Catholic Christian heritage.

In a context of increasing inequality and division raising the voices of Catholic people who call for justice and attention to those on the margins, is more important than ever. Pact will add their new channels in solidarity with all those already working to elevate this public discourse forum. Pact encourage all to find and follow them on social media.

Of course they also deeply value in-person encounter and dialogue. Pact would be glad to meet you at their Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture on 24 May. To quote Pope Francis once more, communication ought to ‘help people peacefully reflect and interpret with a critical yet always respectful spirit, the reality in which they live’. Their fantastic speaker will be Dr Chijioke Nwalozie and his lecture will kickstart a panel discussion. Expect voices of lived experience, music from the Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir and good conversations over a canape reception. We look forward to unpicking together how the values of our faith can contribute to reshaping the broken criminal justice system.

Register to attend the Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture 2023 | Prison Advice and Care Trust

Contact Pact’s Faith in Action team parish.action@prisonadvice.org.uk