The Covid-19 pandemic may not be over but it’s a fitting time to look at the impact of the virus on individuals and communities. Almost everyone has been touched in some way and the scars left can be mental as well as physical. There is strong evidence that the pandemic has caused a ‘collective trauma’.

The President of the Association of Directors of Public Health, Professor Jim McManus, advises that we think of this emergency not as a pandemic, but as a syndemic — where a number of impacts (e.g. physical, social, financial, or emotional) combine together to create an effect which is worse than any one individually.

FaithAction, a national network of faith-based and community organisations seeking to serve their communities through social action, has commissioned a report to address this: Resilience, Trauma, and Pastoral Recovery.

It is intended to be both a toolkit and a source of healing and hope in our Christian communities and beyond.

The report is written by Professor Jim McManus. He is President of the Guild of Health and St Raphael and a Member of the FaithAction Advisory Group. He is President of the UK Association of Directors of Public Health and participates in the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE).

