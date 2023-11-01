Questions to explore during the Jubilee period as your own reflection or together, with your parish, family or friends.
Questions to explore during the Jubilee period as your own reflection or together, with your parish, family or friends.
Pick one issue per session or give small groups one issue each to discuss:
26 For just as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is also dead.
James 2:26
Our open hands give confidence.
They choose to value life.
Our open hands share with the poor and the oppressed.
They care for those who are hurt and in need.
Our open hands invite conversation and understanding.
They take responsibility for creation.
Our open hands are a gesture of love and friendship.
They are a symbol of affection for each other.
Our open hands inspire healing and forgiveness.
They remove barriers and chase away fears.
Our open hands are raised in prayer.
They build justice and peace between God and his people.
Let us open our hands in this Jubilee Year.
Amen.