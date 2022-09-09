Queen Queen gave “her whole being” to the service of our nation, says Bishop Monarchy » Queen gave “her whole being&#... Queen » »

The Right Reverend Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, has issued the following statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:

“On behalf of everyone in the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, I assure the Royal Family of our prayers at this time of deep sadness and loss.

“Queen Elizabeth II has given her whole being to the service of our nation giving the most wonderful example of Christian leadership to all, and the nation mourns her with the greatest sorrow.

“Masses will be offered in the churches of this Diocese this coming weekend, with prayers offered for Queen Elizabeth, and for the King, as he takes up his very great responsibilities.

“God save the King.”

Bishop Moth will celebrate Mass for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, 11 September 2022 in Rome.