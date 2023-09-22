Principle 9 – Love The Stranger

Principle

We encourage the extension of safe routes such as resettlement programmes, visa schemes and humanitarian corridors, so that people can exercise their right to migrate in a dignified and humane manner.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray, for all of those in decision making positions

that the Lord will send his Holy spirit to open their hearts

to those seeking safety and security

and encourage our communities to be open and welcome to all

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

< Principle 8

Principle 10 >