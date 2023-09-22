Migrants and Refugees

Principle 9 – Love The Stranger

The ninth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

We encourage the extension of safe routes such as resettlement programmes, visa schemes and humanitarian corridors, so that people can exercise their right to migrate in a dignified and humane manner.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray, for all of those in decision making positions
that the Lord will send his Holy spirit to open their hearts
to those seeking safety and security
and encourage our communities to be open and welcome to all
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

