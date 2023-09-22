Principle 22 – Love the Stranger

The twenty second guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
We recognise the gifts that migrants and refugees bring which can enrich our society in many ways, including economically.
Lord Jesus we ask for your blessing on all migrants and refugees
protect them from feeling isolated and helpless
grant them confidence in an unfamiliar environment
and may they overcome all barriers of language and cultural differences
meet their needs for safety and for shelter
and may they be welcomed with joy and generosity
so they can begin their new life in this country
may they contribute to the culture and the economic changes
that profoundly shape the countries growth
may they use their knowledge and skills to make an invaluable contribution to society
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.
為所有移民和難民祈禱。
主耶穌，我們求您降福所有移民和難民。保護他們不被人孤立和無助的生活狀態，在一個陌生的環境中能充滿信心，並克服語言障礙、及文化和習俗的差異。
使他們能在這裡有安全、及家的感覺，所有的人能以喜悅和接納之心懷歡迎他們，他們可以開始一個新的生活。
願他們也能為城市的發展，文化和經濟變革更新奉獻一份力量, 為社會的發展进步奉獻自己的知識及技能。
主啊，以你的慈悲，垂聽我們的祈禱。
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
