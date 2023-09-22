Principle 22 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We recognise the gifts that migrants and refugees bring which can enrich our society in many ways, including economically.

Intercessory Prayer

Lord Jesus we ask for your blessing on all migrants and refugees

protect them from feeling isolated and helpless

grant them confidence in an unfamiliar environment

and may they overcome all barriers of language and cultural differences

meet their needs for safety and for shelter

and may they be welcomed with joy and generosity

so they can begin their new life in this country

may they contribute to the culture and the economic changes

that profoundly shape the countries growth

may they use their knowledge and skills to make an invaluable contribution to society

Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Intercessory Prayer

為所有移民和難民祈禱。

主耶穌，我們求您降福所有移民和難民。保護他們不被人孤立和無助的生活狀態，在一個陌生的環境中能充滿信心，並克服語言障礙、及文化和習俗的差異。

使他們能在這裡有安全、及家的感覺，所有的人能以喜悅和接納之心懷歡迎他們，他們可以開始一個新的生活。

願他們也能為城市的發展，文化和經濟變革更新奉獻一份力量, 為社會的發展进步奉獻自己的知識及技能。

主啊，以你的慈悲，垂聽我們的祈禱。

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

