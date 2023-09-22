Principle 17 – Love the Stranger

The seventeenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
Reaffirming the Church’s responsibility to help eliminate the evils of trafficking and slavery, we support the work of Catholic organisations such as the Santa Marta Group
Good Lord and God
we pray for all those trafficked into slavery
suffering physical, emotional, psychological and sexual abuses
we pray you hear their cry for mercy, freedom and justice
we also ask for a heart of compassion for those holding them captive
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
__________