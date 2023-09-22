Principle 17 – Love the Stranger

Principle

Reaffirming the Church’s responsibility to help eliminate the evils of trafficking and slavery, we support the work of Catholic organisations such as the Santa Marta Group

Intercessory Prayer

Good Lord and God

we pray for all those trafficked into slavery

suffering physical, emotional, psychological and sexual abuses

we pray you hear their cry for mercy, freedom and justice

we also ask for a heart of compassion for those holding them captive

Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

