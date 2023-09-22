Principle 15 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We urge the fulfilment of obligations under international frameworks protecting migrants and refugees, such as the Refugee Convention, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Global Compact on Refugees, and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for international cooperation to be upheld and strengthened wherever possible

so that people on the move will always receive the protection of the law and justice

may we always hold before our eyes your love o Lord for each and every traveller

and receive with compassion those who seek protection in this country

Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.



Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

