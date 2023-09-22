Migrants and Refugees

Principle 15 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 11:20 pm

The fifteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We urge the fulfilment of obligations under international frameworks protecting migrants and refugees, such as the Refugee Convention, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Global Compact on Refugees, and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for international cooperation to be upheld and strengthened wherever possible
so that people on the move will always receive the protection of the law and justice
may we always hold before our eyes your love o Lord for each and every traveller
and receive with compassion those who seek protection in this country
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

<Principle 14

Principle 16>

Principle 14 – Love the Stranger

The fourteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 10 – Love the Stranger

The tenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 17 – Love the Stranger

The seventeenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 9 – Love The Stranger

The ninth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 16 – Love the Stranger

The sixteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 19 – Love the Stranger

The nineteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger