Migrants and Refugees

Principle 14 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023

The fourteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We call upon the government to avoid the use of immigration detention, arbitrary expulsion and other practices which violate human dignity.

Intercessory Prayer

For those held in indefinite immigration detention
we ask that they may feel your loving presence and know that they are not forgotten
we ask that you give us the courage
to continue to advocate for an end to the use of immigration detention
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

