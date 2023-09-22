Principle 14 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We call upon the government to avoid the use of immigration detention, arbitrary expulsion and other practices which violate human dignity.

Intercessory Prayer

For those held in indefinite immigration detention

we ask that they may feel your loving presence and know that they are not forgotten

we ask that you give us the courage

to continue to advocate for an end to the use of immigration detention

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

<Principle 13

Principle 15>