Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of HM Queen Elizabeth II

The following prayers for Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family will be distributed to all Catholic parishes and communities in the dioceses of England and Wales.

For the happy repose of HM The Queen

Almighty God,

You are the author and sustainer of all human life;

grant that your servant, Elizabeth our Queen,

whom you granted a long and happy reign as Monarch of these lands

may be forgiven her sins and rewarded with that eternal life

promised to all those born again

in the water of baptism and power of your Spirit.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit God, forever and ever,

Amen.

Eternal rest, grant to her O Lord,

And let Perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace.

Amen.

May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed,

Through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Amen

Psalm 121 – A Song of Ascents

I lift up my eyes to the mountains;

from where shall come my help?

My help shall come from the Lord

who made heaven and earth.

May he never allow you to stumble!

Let him sleep not your guard.

No, he sleeps not nor slumbers,

Israel’s guard.

The Lord your guard and your shade;

at your right side he stands.

By day the sun shall not smite you,

nor the moon in the night.

The Lord will guard you from evil;

he will guard your soul.

The Lord will guard your going and coming,

both now and forever.

Canticle of Simeon

(Luke 2:29-32)

At last, all-powerful Master,

you give leave to your servant

to go in peace, according to your promise.

For my eyes have seen your salvation

Which you have prepared for all nations,

The light to enlighten the Gentiles

And give glory to Israel, your people.

Prayer for the Royal Family

Almighty God, source of all consolation,

we pray for the members of the Royal Family who mourn the loss

of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Uphold them in your love

and pour out on them the consolation of your healing Spirit.

Let them find in your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ

comfort in their sadness,

certainty in their doubt

and courage to live through this hour.

We ask this through Christ our Lord

Amen.

Prayer for the King

O God, to whom every human power is subject,

Grant to your servant His Majesty the King

wisdom in the exercise of his high office,

so that, always revering to you and striving to please you,

he may constantly secure and preserve

for the people entrusted to his care

the freedom that comes from unity and peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit

God, forever and ever,

Amen.