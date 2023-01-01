Pope Benedict XVI

Prayer for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

A prayer for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:

Father, eternal shepherd,
hear the prayers of your people for your servant Benedict,
who governed your Church with love.

In your mercy, bring him with the flock once entrusted to his care
to the reward you have promised your faithful servants.

May he who faithfully administered the mysteries
of your forgiveness and love on earth,
rejoice with you for ever in heaven

In your wise and loving care,
you made your servant teacher of all your Church.
He did the work of Christ on earth.

May your Son welcome him into eternal glory.

May your servant whom you appointed high priest of your flock
be counted now among the priests in the life of your kingdom.

Give your servant the reward of eternal happiness
and let your mercy win for us the gift of your life and love.

We entrust your servant to your mercy with faith and confidence.
In the human family he was an instrument of your peace and love.

May he rejoice in those gifts for ever with your saints.

Through Christ our Lord,
Amen

