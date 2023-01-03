Pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

For the latest content on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, please visit our archive.

You can download the prayers below for printing.

Prayer for Benedict XVI

O God, faithful rewarder of souls,

grant that your departed servant Pope Benedict,

whom you made successor of Peter

and shepherd of your Church,

may happily enjoy for ever in your presence in heaven

the mysteries of your grace and compassion,

which he faithfully ministered on earth.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Eternal rest, grant unto him O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May he rest in peace.

Amen.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace.

Amen.

Psalm 120

I lift up my eyes to the mountains:

from where shall come my help?

My help shall come from the Lord

who made heaven and earth.

May he never allow you to stumble!

Let him sleep not your guard.

No, he sleeps not nor slumbers,

Israel’s guard.

The Lord is your guard and your shade;

at your right side he stands.

By day the sun shall not smite you

nor the moon in the night.

The Lord will guard you from evil,

he will guard your soul.

The Lord will guard your going and coming both now and for ever.

Canticle of Simeon (Nunc Dimittis)

Luke 2:29-32

At last, all-powerful Master,

you give leave to your servant

to go in peace, according to your promise.

For my eyes have seen your salvation

which you have prepared for all nations,

the light to enlighten the Gentiles

and give glory to Israel, your people.

Prayer for Pope Francis at this time

O God, who chose your servant Francis,

in succession to the Apostle Peter

as shepherd of the whole flock,

look favourably on the supplications of your people

and grant that, as Vicar of Christ on earth,

he may confirm his brethren

and that the whole Church may be in communion with him in the bond of unity, love and peace,

so that in you, the shepherd of souls,

all may know the truth and attain life eternal.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Acknowledgments

Prepared by the Liturgy Office for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX. Catholic Trust for England and Wales. Registered Charity No. 1097482 Company No. 4734592.

Excerpts from the English translation of The Roman Missal © 2010, International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation. All rights reserved.

Psalm 120 and Canticle of Simeon (Nunc Dimittis) © 1963 The Grail (England), HarperCollins Publishers Ltd. Used with permission.