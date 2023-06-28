Pope Francis

Pope’s audiences temporarily suspended in July for summer break

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 @ 12:37 pm
In keeping with custom during the summer season, all of Pope Francis’ audiences – including the General Audiences and those with particular groups – will be temporarily suspended throughout the month of July.

The Prefecture of the Papal Household made this announcement through a statement released by the Holy See Press Office.

Papal audiences will resume in August, with the first General Audience scheduled for Wednesday, 9 August.

The final Audience before the summer break, which takes place on Wednesday, 28 June, in St. Peter’s Square, marks the first General Audience following the Holy Father’s recent hospitalization at Gemelli Hospital for surgery on an abdominal hernia.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, had announced the cancellation of last Wednesday’s scheduled Audience on 21 June in order to allow the Holy Father to rest and recover from his 7 June surgery.

Source: vaticannews.va

