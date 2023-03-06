Events Pope to young UK Catholics: ‘Dare to testify to Christian ideals’ CBCEW » Pope to young UK Catholics: ‘Dare... Events » »

Tens of thousands of young Catholics from across England and Wales gathered at the OVO Arena Wembley, in London, for the 5th CYMFed Flame Congress on Saturday.

The event was held 150 days before the 37th World Youth Day—to be held in Lisbon, Portugal, on 1-6 August 2023—under the theme “Rise Up!”, an echo of the WYD Scripture passage: “Mary arose and went with haste”.

Set free by the Gospel

Pope Francis sent his greetings and encouragement to participants in the youth rally on Saturday.

In a message signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope assured the young Catholics of his “spiritual closeness” and prayed that “Almighty God will richly bless their time together”.

He expressed his hopes that “through adoration, music, testimonies, and the sharing of friendship with Christ and with one another, all present will grow strong in faith and love and bear witness courageously to the Gospel message that sets us free.”

Beauty of generosity

The Pope also urged them to hasten to respond to the Lord’s call to follow Him, as did Mary the Mother of God.

“Dare to be different [and] point to ideals other than those of this world, testifying to the beauty of generosity, service, purity, perseverance, forgiveness, fidelity to our personal vocation, prayer, the pursuit of justice and the common good, love for the poor, and social friendship.”

Pope Francis wrapped up his message by entrusting the young English and Welsh Catholics and their families “to the intercession of Our Lady of Walsingham” and offered them his “blessing as a pledge of wisdom, joy, and peace in Jesus the Lord.”

Rising up as young Catholics

According to the event’s website, Flame 2023 is an opportunity to “Rise up after the pandemic, Rise up as young Catholics, Rise up—as Mary did—for the surprising and beautiful adventure that is our Catholic faith.”

Guest speakers include Filipino-born Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, and Australian-born Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth.

Source: vatincannews.va

Image source: Marcin Mazur, CBCEW