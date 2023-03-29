Pope invites prayers for victims of war and natural disasters

After leading the recitation of the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to parts of the world hit by war, unrest, and natural disasters, encouraging everyone to pray for the people affected and to bring our solidarity.

War-torn Ukraine

The Pope recalled war-torn Ukraine, adding that yesterday marked the Solemnity of the Annunciation when we renewed our consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, certain that “only the conversion of hearts can open the road that leads to peace.”

“May we continue to pray for the battered Ukrainian people,” he urged.

Tornado in Mississippi

The Pope remembered the people of the US state of Mississippi hit by a massive and destructive tornado on Friday, urging everyone to pray for the victims and people recovering from the loss of life and devastating destruction.

An estimated 26 persons were killed in the storm that caused widespread damage.

Turkey and Syria

Recalling the tragic 6 Feb. earthquake in Turkey and Syria, where over 50,000 people were killed, the Pope called on us to not forget these populations struggling to recover from the catastrophic aftermath.

He mentioned the Caritas collection taking place today in parishes across Italy in favour of the people of Syria and Turkey affected by the earthquake.

Peace in Peru

Greeting the groups present in St. Peter’s Square for the Sunday Angelus, the Pope mentioned in particular the Peruvian pilgrims, where he renewed his prayers for peace and reconciliation asking everyone to join him, saying the nation is “suffering so much.”

source: vaticannews.va