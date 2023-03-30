Pope getting better, could be discharged from hospital in coming days

A statement on Thursday evening by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said Pope Francis spent the afternoon resting, praying and seeing to some work.

Doctors at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome where the Pope was admitted on Wednesday afternoon, said he has been diagnosed with viral bronchitis that requires the administration of an antibiotic therapy administered by infusion.

In his statement Bruni conveyed information received from the medical staff treating the Pope at the hospital and said that following the results of the planned clinical check-ups, it was found that the Holy Father is affected by a viral bronchitis that requires the administration of antibiotics that “have resulted in a marked improvement in his state of health.”

According to the doctors, “based on a foreseeable course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days.”

The morning news

Late on Thursday morning, Bruni reported that Pope Francis had rested well during the night and that his clinical picture was improving.

The statement also said that the Pope had “had breakfast, read some newspapers and resumed work,” and that before lunch he had prayed in a private chapel and received the Eucharist.