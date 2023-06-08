Pope Francis: Three-hour long surgery completed without complications

The Pope’s surgery – involving a laparotomy and plastic surgery for the abdominal wall with prosthesis – took place “without complications” and lasted about three hours. The operation took place at the Gemelli Polyclinic in the afternoon of Wednesday, 7 June.

The update on the Pope’s health was provided by the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, In a statement Wednesday morning, Bruni informed journalists that ““The surgery, decided upon over the past few days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incisional laparocele (hernia) that is causing recurrent, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes.” Bruni further indicated that Pope Francis will remain in hospital for several “to allow for a normal post-operative course and full functional recovery.”

Pope Francis’ prayer to St Therese of Lisieux

The Pope arrived at Gemelli shortly before 11:30 Wednesday morning in his Fiat 500 L, greeted by a number of people, including journalists, who welcomed him with applause.

Earlier, after two private audiences in the Apostolic Palace, the Pope presided at the Wednesday general audience, taking time after the event, as usual, to greet the faithful and newlyweds present in St. Peter’s Square.

At the beginning of the Audience, the Pope venerated the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, on the 150th anniversary of the birth of the saint to whom he is particularly devoted. After laying a white rose before the reliquary, he paused for a short period of silent prayer.

Later, in a tweet posted in nine languages on his @Pontifex account, the Holy Father invited the faithful to ask St Therese, “the patroness of missions, for the grace to love Jesus as she loved Him; and to offer Him our trials and sorrows, as she did, so that He might be known and loved by all.”

Source: vaticannews.va