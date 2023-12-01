Pope Francis thanks Almighty God for the gift of Indi Gregory

In a message read out in Nottingham’s St Barnabas Cathedral at the funeral service for eight-month-old Indi Gregory, Pope Francis expressed his sadness, prayers and condolences, as well as his spiritual closeness to her parents, Dean and Claire.

The funeral, presided over by the Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, took place on Friday, 1 December.

Entrusting Indi into the tender and loving hands of God, and giving thanks for her “all-too-short” life, Pope Francis quoted Matthew 19:14 in his prayer that “the Lord Jesus, who said to his disciples, ‘let the little children come to me… for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs’, will grant abiding comfort, strength and peace to you all.”

Bishop McKinney presided and preached at the funeral service. You can read his homily here.

Full Message

To: The Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham

His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of little Indi Gregory, and he sends condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to her parents, Dean and Claire, and to all who mourn the loss of this precious child of God.

Entrusting Indi into the tender and loving hands of our Heavenly Father, His Holiness joins those gathered for her funeral in thanking Almighty God for the gift of her all-too-short life.

He likewise prays that the Lord Jesus, who said to his disciples, “let the little children come to me… for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs” (Matthew 19:14), will grant abiding comfort, strength and peace to you all.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State

Order of Service

The Order of Service booklet for the funeral of baby Indi Gregory.

Father’s Tribute

Dean Gregory, Indi’s father, wrote this beautiful tribute to his daughter. It was read on his behalf.